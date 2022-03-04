AI Company Retalon Wins Retail CIO Radar 2022 Award in Two Categories: Supply Chain and Merchandising Technology
Retalon, a Toronto-based retail AI company, has been recognized for advancing retail technology in supply chain and merchandising in 2022.
This award is a testament to the expertise of our team and the power of our AI-based solutions for merchandising , inventory management, and unified pricing, promotions, and markdown optimization.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retalon has been recognized by Retail Today magazine as a leader in the supply chain and merchandising technology categories in Retail CIO Radar 2022, a first-of-its kind annual list of most innovative & transformative retail technology solution providers.
— Mark Krupnik, CEO
Retail Today considered nearly 7,000 nominees for these awards. After accounting for the innovative and transformative capabilities of a vendor’s solutions, the significance of the problems being addressed, the vendor’s track record, team competencies, industry leadership, and market share, Retail Today’s panel of industry experts has selected Retalon to win the prestigious Retail CIO Radar 2022 award in the supply chain and merchandising categories.
"Retail CIO Radar 2022 helps CIOs and Retail business leaders to stay on top of the latest innovations. Retail CIOs can use this special edition to advise the business areas on how to cut through market hype when prioritizing retail technology investments in a disruptive and unpredictable digital business environment," stated John Mathews, Managing Editor, Retail Today magazine.
"We are happy to recognize Retalon for its leadership in the supply chain and merchandising categories. As a winner of the 'Retail CIO Radar 2022', Retalon joins the elite-list of winning companies that every retailer needs to know as they consider and develop their digital transformation strategies," added Mathews.
Mark Krupnik, CEO, commented, "Our team is excited and honoured to be selected for the Retail CIO awards in supply chain and merchandising. This award is a testament to the expertise of our team and the power of our AI-based solutions for merchandising , inventory management, and unified pricing, promotions, and markdown optimization.”
“This recognition validates our mission of making retail better for everyone. Better for consumers who can buy the products they want through the most convenient channels. Better for retailers who can run their business more intelligently and boost their profit margins. And better for the environment through a reduction in inventory waste, unnecessary shipments, and preventable carbon emissions. " he added.
About Retalon:
Retalon is North America’s leading provider of advanced retail AI solutions for planning, supply chain optimization, inventory optimization, and pricing, promotions, and markdown optimization. Retalon’s solutions are built on one unified predictive analytics and AI platform, allowing for a significantly higher forecast accuracy and the ability to optimize unique and complex retail processes.
For more information, visit https://www.retalon.com
PR Team
Retalon
+1 (905) 482-9605
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn