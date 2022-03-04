Submit Release
News Search

There were 804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,206 in the last 365 days.

AI Company Retalon Wins Retail CIO Radar 2022 Award in Two Categories: Supply Chain and Merchandising Technology

Retalon retail AI and predictive analytics

Retalon, a Toronto-based retail AI company, has been recognized for advancing retail technology in supply chain and merchandising in 2022.

This award is a testament to the expertise of our team and the power of our AI-based solutions for merchandising , inventory management, and unified pricing, promotions, and markdown optimization.”
— Mark Krupnik, CEO
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retalon has been recognized by Retail Today magazine as a leader in the supply chain and merchandising technology categories in Retail CIO Radar 2022, a first-of-its kind annual list of most innovative & transformative retail technology solution providers.

Retail Today considered nearly 7,000 nominees for these awards. After accounting for the innovative and transformative capabilities of a vendor’s solutions, the significance of the problems being addressed, the vendor’s track record, team competencies, industry leadership, and market share, Retail Today’s panel of industry experts has selected Retalon to win the prestigious Retail CIO Radar 2022 award in the supply chain and merchandising categories.

"Retail CIO Radar 2022 helps CIOs and Retail business leaders to stay on top of the latest innovations. Retail CIOs can use this special edition to advise the business areas on how to cut through market hype when prioritizing retail technology investments in a disruptive and unpredictable digital business environment," stated John Mathews, Managing Editor, Retail Today magazine.

"We are happy to recognize Retalon for its leadership in the supply chain and merchandising categories. As a winner of the 'Retail CIO Radar 2022', Retalon joins the elite-list of winning companies that every retailer needs to know as they consider and develop their digital transformation strategies," added Mathews.

Mark Krupnik, CEO, commented, "Our team is excited and honoured to be selected for the Retail CIO awards in supply chain and merchandising. This award is a testament to the expertise of our team and the power of our AI-based solutions for merchandising , inventory management, and unified pricing, promotions, and markdown optimization.”

“This recognition validates our mission of making retail better for everyone. Better for consumers who can buy the products they want through the most convenient channels. Better for retailers who can run their business more intelligently and boost their profit margins. And better for the environment through a reduction in inventory waste, unnecessary shipments, and preventable carbon emissions. " he added.

About Retalon:

Retalon is North America’s leading provider of advanced retail AI solutions for planning, supply chain optimization, inventory optimization, and pricing, promotions, and markdown optimization. Retalon’s solutions are built on one unified predictive analytics and AI platform, allowing for a significantly higher forecast accuracy and the ability to optimize unique and complex retail processes.

For more information, visit https://www.retalon.com

PR Team
Retalon
+1 (905) 482-9605
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

AI Company Retalon Wins Retail CIO Radar 2022 Award in Two Categories: Supply Chain and Merchandising Technology

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.