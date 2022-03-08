ActiveOps Partners with ReturnSafe to Deliver End-to-End Compliance, Safety, and Hybrid Workforce Optimization
Our customers enjoy real-time data as inputs to optimizing their workforce, but the new hybrid workplace requires more data inputs around employee location and safety that didn’t exist 24-months ago.”IRVING, TEXAS, USA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActiveOps, a leading enterprise software solution for workforce management and productivity, and ReturnSafe, the all-in-one platform for employee health, safety and compliance, announced today a strategic partnership to combine the powerful vaccination, testing and case management capabilities from ReturnSafe into ActiveOps’ hybrid workforce intelligence and planning solutions. The partnership brings together the technology and expertise from both companies to tackle the ever-changing landscape of hybrid working due to COVID-19 and the various protocols, mandates and policies implemented to protect people from the virus.
— Spencer O’Leary, Chief Executive Officer, ActiveOps North America
Large companies and governments at the local, state and federal levels are implementing various policies and procedures in the name of public and employee safety. These policies and procedures range from vaccination and testing mandates to mask, distancing policies and capacity limits. Against this backdrop, operational leaders are determining how best to meet service level agreements with their teams who may be working from any location, available at different times, or ineligible to work from specific locations.
“Our customers enjoy real-time data as inputs to planning and optimising their workforce, but the new hybrid workplace requires more data inputs around employee location and safety that didn’t exist 24-months ago,” said Spencer O’Leary, Chief Executive Officer at ActiveOps North America. “Combining the data from ReturnSafe on vaccination or testing status into the ActiveOps solution brings trust and reliability with company policies and prioritises employees well-being when considering staffing plans.”
ActiveOps delivers hybrid workforce optimisation solutions to large companies that employ thousands of workers around the globe. Using its workforce optimisation (WFO) solution, companies can measure employee well-being and productivity in real-time while also using this data to forecast and plan the optimal staffing models for ensured control and success.
ReturnSafe is an industry leader with innovative technology to solve health and safety issues and help businesses get back to their full operations. Since launching the company in the summer of 2020, the company has enabled more than 150 organisations and 225,000 people to return to safe workspaces each day with a reduced risk of infection. Their SaaS solution allows people to easily report their test, vaccination and health status to their employer with the highest levels of privacy and security. The sophisticated software solution takes the burden off of HR professionals and operational leaders who utilise the ReturnSafe tools to deploy policies and track compliance with confidence and at scale.
“ReturnSafe and ActiveOps are closely aligned in our missions to help businesses reimagine the future of work with health and wellness as a top priority,” said Jason Story, co-founder and vice president of business development at ReturnSafe. “By automating reliable and secure data from ReturnSafe into ActiveOps operational workflows, we will have even more opportunities to help businesses get back to their full operations and achieve business continuity.”
ActiveOps customers today can see the work location and performance metrics of team members in real-time. With ReturnSafe, ActiveOps customers can work seamlessly with HR and compliance teams to receive eligibility status without interruption to the operations team’s focus on planning and delivering key objectives.
Department groups responsible for testing and compliance programs benefit from the industry-leading solution from ReturnSafe, including their case management and mobile programs. Data on eligibility will flow via APIs into ActiveOps WFO that can then be used to actively manage operations without the confidentiality of the employee or manager being revealed. This combination of compliance and optimisation is the key element that chief operating officers will need to lead their team efficiently and safely into the future of work.
About ActiveOps
ActiveOps helps organisations turn operational management from a guessing game into a game-changing source of efficiency and value. Our workforce optimisation software (WFO) – provides real-time employee productivity and workforce management combined with a coaching methodology for a 360° view of your operations.
With more than 20 years of experience managing complex operations in labour- and knowledge-intensive industries such as banking and insurance, ActiveOps enables managers to transform productivity, secure employee well-being, and create a platform for confident, constant transformation and market leadership.
About ReturnSafe
ReturnSafe is a comprehensive software solution for COVID-19 health safety that is helping businesses, universities, healthcare facilities, sports teams, and organisations of all sizes reopen and stay open. The all-in-one platform provides vaccination status tracking, test program management, case management, and policy-based building access controls, enabling a safe return to work at scale. ReturnSafe customers minimise business disruption, comply with regulations, gain higher HR productivity and have employees participating in their health safety in the workplace. ReturnSafe is based in Austin, TX and backed by Fifty Years, Necessary Ventures and Active Capital. Reimagine employee health, safety and workplace flexibility management with ReturnSafe. Visit www.returnsafe.com to learn more.
