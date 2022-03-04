For use in the Voluntary Cosmetic Registration Program

Use this list to determine the Product Category Code that you enter on Form FDA 2512. Each Product Category Code consists of a two-digit number, which indicates the general category, and a letter, which indicates the specific type of product. For example, to find the Product Category Code for a baby shampoo, note that "Baby Products" are category "01." Baby shampoos are listed in this category as item "A." Therefore, the Product Category Code for a baby shampoo is "01A."

01. Baby Products

Baby Shampoos Lotions, Oils, Powders, and Creams Other Baby Products

02. Bath Preparations

Bath Oils, Tablets, and Salts Bubble Bath Bath Capsules Other Bath Preparations

03. Eye Makeup Preparations

Eyebrow Pencil Eyeliner Eye Shadow Eye Lotion Eye Makeup Remover Mascara Other Eye Makeup Preparations

04. Fragrance Preparations

Cologne and Toilet Waters Perfumes Powders (dusting and talcum, excluding aftershave talc) Sachets Other Fragrance Preparations

05. Hair Preparations (non-coloring)

Hair Hair Spray (aerosol fixatives) Hair Straighteners Permanent Waves Rinses (non-coloring) Shampoos (non-coloring) Tonics, Dressings, and Other Hair Grooming Aids Wave Sets Other Hair Preparations

06. Hair Coloring Preparations

Hair Dyes and Colors (all types requiring caution statements and patch tests) Hair Tints Hair Rinses (coloring) Hair Shampoos (coloring) Hair Color Sprays (aerosol) Hair Lighteners with Color Hair Bleaches Other Hair Coloring Preparations

07. Makeup Preparations (not eye)

Blushers (all types) Face Powders Foundations Leg and Body Paints Lipstick Makeup Bases Rouges Makeup Fixatives Other Makeup Preparations

08. Manicuring Preparations

Basecoats and Undercoats Cuticle Softeners Nail Creams and Lotions Nail Extenders Nail Polish and Enamel Nail Polish and Enamel Removers Other Manicuring Preparations

09. Oral Hygiene Products

Dentifrices (aerosol, liquid, pastes, and powders) Mouthwashes and Breath Fresheners (liquids and sprays) Other Oral Hygiene Products

10. Personal Cleanliness

Bath Soaps and Detergents Deodorants (underarm) Douches Feminine Deodorants Other Personal Cleanliness Products

11. Shaving Preparations

Aftershave Lotion Beard Softeners Men's Talcum Preshave Lotions (all types) Shaving Cream (aerosol, brushless, and lather) Shaving Soap (cakes, sticks, etc.) Other Shaving Preparations

12. Skin Care Preparations (Creams, Lotions, Powders, and Sprays)

Cleansing (cold creams, cleansing lotions, liquids, and pads) Depilatories Face and Neck (excluding shaving preparations) Body and Hand (excluding shaving preparations) Foot Powders and Sprays Moisturizing Night Paste Masks (mud packs) Skin Fresheners Other Skin Care Preparations

13. Suntan Preparations