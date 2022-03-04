For use in the Voluntary Cosmetic Registration Program
Use this list to determine the Product Category Code that you enter on Form FDA 2512. Each Product Category Code consists of a two-digit number, which indicates the general category, and a letter, which indicates the specific type of product. For example, to find the Product Category Code for a baby shampoo, note that "Baby Products" are category "01." Baby shampoos are listed in this category as item "A." Therefore, the Product Category Code for a baby shampoo is "01A."
01. Baby Products
- Baby Shampoos
- Lotions, Oils, Powders, and Creams
- Other Baby Products
02. Bath Preparations
- Bath Oils, Tablets, and Salts
- Bubble Bath
- Bath Capsules
- Other Bath Preparations
03. Eye Makeup Preparations
- Eyebrow Pencil
- Eyeliner
- Eye Shadow
- Eye Lotion
- Eye Makeup Remover
- Mascara
- Other Eye Makeup Preparations
04. Fragrance Preparations
- Cologne and Toilet Waters
- Perfumes
- Powders (dusting and talcum, excluding aftershave talc)
- Sachets
- Other Fragrance Preparations
05. Hair Preparations (non-coloring)
- Hair
- Hair Spray (aerosol fixatives)
- Hair Straighteners
- Permanent Waves
- Rinses (non-coloring)
- Shampoos (non-coloring)
- Tonics, Dressings, and Other Hair Grooming Aids
- Wave Sets
- Other Hair Preparations
06. Hair Coloring Preparations
- Hair Dyes and Colors (all types requiring caution statements and patch tests)
- Hair Tints
- Hair Rinses (coloring)
- Hair Shampoos (coloring)
- Hair Color Sprays (aerosol)
- Hair Lighteners with Color
- Hair Bleaches
- Other Hair Coloring Preparations
07. Makeup Preparations (not eye)
- Blushers (all types)
- Face Powders
- Foundations
- Leg and Body Paints
- Lipstick
- Makeup Bases
- Rouges
- Makeup Fixatives
- Other Makeup Preparations
08. Manicuring Preparations
- Basecoats and Undercoats
- Cuticle Softeners
- Nail Creams and Lotions
- Nail Extenders
- Nail Polish and Enamel
- Nail Polish and Enamel Removers
- Other Manicuring Preparations
09. Oral Hygiene Products
- Dentifrices (aerosol, liquid, pastes, and powders)
- Mouthwashes and Breath Fresheners (liquids and sprays)
- Other Oral Hygiene Products
10. Personal Cleanliness
- Bath Soaps and Detergents
- Deodorants (underarm)
- Douches
- Feminine Deodorants
- Other Personal Cleanliness Products
11. Shaving Preparations
- Aftershave Lotion
- Beard Softeners
- Men's Talcum
- Preshave Lotions (all types)
- Shaving Cream (aerosol, brushless, and lather)
- Shaving Soap (cakes, sticks, etc.)
- Other Shaving Preparations
12. Skin Care Preparations (Creams, Lotions, Powders, and Sprays)
- Cleansing (cold creams, cleansing lotions, liquids, and pads)
- Depilatories
- Face and Neck (excluding shaving preparations)
- Body and Hand (excluding shaving preparations)
- Foot Powders and Sprays
- Moisturizing
- Night
- Paste Masks (mud packs)
- Skin Fresheners
- Other Skin Care Preparations
13. Suntan Preparations
- Suntan Gels, Creams, and Liquids
- Indoor Tanning Preparations
- Other Suntan Preparations