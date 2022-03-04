For use in the Voluntary Cosmetic Registration Program

Use this list to determine the Product Category Code that you enter on Form FDA 2512. Each Product Category Code consists of a two-digit number, which indicates the general category, and a letter, which indicates the specific type of product. For example, to find the Product Category Code for a baby shampoo, note that "Baby Products" are category "01." Baby shampoos are listed in this category as item "A." Therefore, the Product Category Code for a baby shampoo is "01A."

 01. Baby Products

  1. Baby Shampoos
  2. Lotions, Oils, Powders, and Creams
  3. Other Baby Products

02. Bath Preparations

  1. Bath Oils, Tablets, and Salts
  2. Bubble Bath
  3. Bath Capsules
  4. Other Bath Preparations

03. Eye Makeup Preparations

  1. Eyebrow Pencil
  2. Eyeliner
  3. Eye Shadow
  4. Eye Lotion
  5. Eye Makeup Remover
  6. Mascara
  7. Other Eye Makeup Preparations

04. Fragrance Preparations

  1. Cologne and Toilet Waters
  2. Perfumes
  3. Powders (dusting and talcum, excluding aftershave talc)
  4. Sachets
  5. Other Fragrance Preparations

05. Hair Preparations (non-coloring)

  1. Hair
  2. Hair Spray (aerosol fixatives)
  3. Hair Straighteners
  4. Permanent Waves
  5. Rinses (non-coloring)
  6. Shampoos (non-coloring)
  7. Tonics, Dressings, and Other Hair Grooming Aids
  8. Wave Sets
  9. Other Hair Preparations

06. Hair Coloring Preparations

  1. Hair Dyes and Colors (all types requiring caution statements and patch tests)
  2. Hair Tints
  3. Hair Rinses (coloring)
  4. Hair Shampoos (coloring)
  5. Hair Color Sprays (aerosol)
  6. Hair Lighteners with Color
  7. Hair Bleaches
  8. Other Hair Coloring Preparations

07. Makeup Preparations (not eye)

  1. Blushers (all types)
  2. Face Powders
  3. Foundations
  4. Leg and Body Paints
  5. Lipstick
  6. Makeup Bases
  7. Rouges
  8. Makeup Fixatives
  9. Other Makeup Preparations

08. Manicuring Preparations

  1. Basecoats and Undercoats
  2. Cuticle Softeners
  3. Nail Creams and Lotions
  4. Nail Extenders
  5. Nail Polish and Enamel
  6. Nail Polish and Enamel Removers
  7. Other Manicuring Preparations

09. Oral Hygiene Products

  1. Dentifrices (aerosol, liquid, pastes, and powders)
  2. Mouthwashes and Breath Fresheners (liquids and sprays)
  3. Other Oral Hygiene Products

10. Personal Cleanliness

  1. Bath Soaps and Detergents
  2. Deodorants (underarm)
  3. Douches
  4. Feminine Deodorants
  5. Other Personal Cleanliness Products

11. Shaving Preparations

  1. Aftershave Lotion
  2. Beard Softeners
  3. Men's Talcum
  4. Preshave Lotions (all types)
  5. Shaving Cream (aerosol, brushless, and lather)
  6. Shaving Soap (cakes, sticks, etc.)
  7. Other Shaving Preparations

12. Skin Care Preparations (Creams, Lotions, Powders, and Sprays)

  1. Cleansing (cold creams, cleansing lotions, liquids, and pads)
  2. Depilatories
  3. Face and Neck (excluding shaving preparations)
  4. Body and Hand (excluding shaving preparations)
  5. Foot Powders and Sprays
  6. Moisturizing
  7. Night
  8. Paste Masks (mud packs)
  9. Skin Fresheners
  10. Other Skin Care Preparations

13. Suntan Preparations

  1. Suntan Gels, Creams, and Liquids
  2. Indoor Tanning Preparations
  3. Other Suntan Preparations  