Does FDA approve the color additives used in cosmetics? If so, how does FDA determine their safety?

FDA regulates color additives used in the United States, including those used in food, dietary supplements, drugs, cosmetics, and medical devices. The agency evaluates scientific data and information to ensure that a color additive is safe for its intended purposes. Any food, cosmetic, or drug, as well as many medical devices that contain an unapproved color additive would be considered adulterated under U.S. law and would be subject to enforcement action to remove it from commerce.

To learn more, see How Safe Are Color Additives? and Color Additives and Cosmetics.

