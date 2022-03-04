Innovative bathroom renovation startup UpHome Renovation launches its online service in Austin & San Antonio
The service makes bathroom renovations as easy as buying online, allowing customers to get instant quotes & apply for financing in less than 5 minutes.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UpHome Renovation, the tech-enabled bathroom renovation startup looking to disrupt the $80bn+ bathroom renovation market in the US, announces the launch of its service in Austin & San Antonio.
UpHome Renovation makes simple bathroom renovations as easy as buying online with a design online & pay after installation model, and 2x faster than the industry delivery times.
The online service makes it possible for customers to design or select a designer-curated package online, get an instant quote, apply for financing & request a renovation appointment, all of this in less than 5 minutes.
The company is replacing inefficient & time-consuming at home-consultations with quick 20-min video calls with potential customers, answering any questions that they might have about the service before they proceed to make a booking online.
UpHome’s online service allows customers to:
• Designer their shower online using UpHome’s virtual designer and get an instant quote
• Pick from a designer-curated full-bathroom renovation package and get an instant quote
• Apply for financing
• Book a renovation appointment
The company has been running a pilot since October last year and has received great feedback from its customers, which are mostly Millennial & Gen X homeowners, who are already quite active in buying items online. The company has a Bathroom Renovations Gallery on its site displaying some of its recent renovations.
“We’re focusing on personalization within standardization, which allows us to make our service as easy as possible” remarks Alex G. Del Bosque, CEO & Founder of UpHome. “Our service is meant for those who value convenience and are looking to get the best value for their money, as opposed to a high-end concierge type of service.”
UpHome facilitates the online experience for customers and stocks all its materials, including its proprietary UpHome Groutless Shower Systems and partners with local general contractors for the renovation.
In addition to its simplified online experience, part of what makes UpHome special is its proprietary UpHome Groutless Shower Systems, which are designed to replace old acrylic bathtubs with its proprietary engineered-stone material. The 5-piece shower systems are composed of an UpHome™ Shower Trays and an UpHome™ Monolith Wall Tile Sets. UpHome's Groutless Shower systems allow the company to cut renovations times in half of the industry standard.
The service is now available for customers in Austin & San Antonio and the company has plans to continue to expand across Texas.
Alex G. Del Bosque
UpHome Renovation
+1 737-727-8634
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Simple Bathroom Renovations as easy as buying online