The Charging Big Horn releases 'Jewel of Africa'

The Charging Big Horn invites you to a spectacular interactive adventure in the continent of Africa; a 54-nation tour that will dispel some of the myths about Africa, to see her as you never have.”INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charging Big Horn, a Los Angeles-based digital newspaper has released a signature 54-part feature about the African continent titled, “JEWEL OF AFRICA,” an exhaustive in depth exploration examining the 54 nations that comprise the continent of Africa,, each with its own sovereign government, GDP, culture, natural resources, language, military, and religion.
JEWEL OF AFRICA presents the accurate story of the cradle of man — her treasure trove of mineral and raw material wealth, the continent's largely untapped arable lands could feed the world, and the region’s expanding wealth, stature, and political power in the global community of nations in the 21st century. Africa is Eden. She is not poor, broke, starving, and destitute, but rather a haven of some of the fastest-growing nations in the world with a combined exploding gross domestic product, which has transformed many from third-world to first world nations over the course of a decade due to newly uncovered natural resources.
Previously unknown natural resources like oil and gas—notably in the nations south of the Sahara desert, where also in abundance are widespread reserves of valuable metals and minerals like gold, silver, copper, diamonds; other precious stones like rubies, emeralds, sapphires, opals, topaz, and tanzanite; raw materials like lithium, bauxite, iron ore, colbalt, and coal; and heavy metals like uranium, cadmium, chromium, and lead.
Beyond that, Africa is beautiful beyond description. White sand beaches, turquoise blue waters, lakes and rivers abounding with fish and other fresh-water sustenance. She showcases cascading waterfalls, gorgeous sunrises and sunsets, rolling green valleys, rainbows, twinkling star-ridden night skies, and snowcapped mountain peaks— yes, it snows in Africa!
Africa is a land of kings and queens, princes, and princesses. Her people are gorgeous too — the women, men, and children — not conforming to traditional standards, but, rather her own. Africa is a provider too. She is blessed with fertile lands that could feed the entire world where anything grows. At present, Africa only tills 3 percent of her arable land. The agricultural growth potential is quite literally unfathomable.
What’s more, words are inadequate to describe Africa's vast wild creation—unlike no other gathering of animals on Earth. God's lower creation is not lowly, but magnificent. His elephants, lions, buffalo, horned antelope, eagles, hawks, and falcons are royalty, and not only them—the small creatures grace the savanna and rainforest too.
Opportunity awaits in Africa too—from Angola to Zimbabwe. New business has only to be seeded and cultivated. African Americans with academic backgrounds, knowledge and gifts, need only travel to Africa to find this out. The continent will make room for you. Africa has so much to give to African Americans. After all, we are her children—her progeny and she is calling us home. Yes, we have a homeland. Those who have found a lack of fair access to opportunity in America will fall in love with Africa, the land of our roots. Africa has much to offer us, as we have to offer her!
Lord God Almighty did not forsake Black Americans. We have a homeland over-flowing with milk and honey. Many African nations are calling us home to citizenship to invest in them, to use our knowledge to help our people there develop and build on the promises assured them by an all-wise creator.
You are invited to the exciting interactive adventure-tour of 54 nations in alphabetical order from A-Z, at JEWEL OF AFRICA, exclusively in the Charging Big Horn. Visit:
