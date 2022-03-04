MDHHS announces new wait time feature on COVID-19 test finder, reminds residents about availability, importance of testing

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 4, 2022

CONTACT: Chelsea Wuth, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is announcing a new feature on the COVID-19 test finder that now lists wait times for many testing sites across the state.

This will help make testing easier to plan for ­- especially for those traveling for Spring Break or gathering with loved ones during upcoming spring-time holidays. MDHHS encourages residents to test for COVID-19 before and after travel, as well as before group celebrations and gatherings when events may include family and friends who have increased vulnerability from COVID-19 infection.

"We have excellent, effective tools to travel safely and gather with loved ones this spring," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. "Testing has become extremely convenient, with many locations and the availability of over-the-counter tests. We recommend Michiganders test if traveling and stay home if they are ill. Additionally, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine remains one of the most effective ways to prevent severe illness and disease."

Continued testing supports early identification of cases in Michigan's communities, and is a factor in staying in the post-surge recovery phase. Free over-the-counter tests remain available to households through federal, MI Backpack Home Testing and Rockefeller programs. If you test positive for COVID-19 isolate immediately, avoid travel and gatherings, and seek medical care if needed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers travel tips for before, during and after travel - including recommendations of when and where to mask and best practices for avoiding illness when traveling.

MDHHS continues to recommend the use of layered mitigation strategies for Michiganders:

Get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Michiganders should get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more about vaccines and when you're up to date at Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine. Learn about therapeutics. After testing positive for COVID-19, individuals are encouraged to talk to their doctors about whether they meet eligibility criteria and should get antibody or antiviral treatment to help with recovery. Learn more about COVID-19 Therapeutics.

After testing positive for COVID-19, individuals are encouraged to talk to their doctors about whether they meet eligibility criteria and should get antibody or antiviral treatment to help with recovery. Learn more about COVID-19 Therapeutics. Isolate and quarantine if needed. Staying away from others when you are sick or were recently exposed to COVID-19 are important tools to preventing further spread of the virus. Learn more about what happens when you have or are exposed to COVID-19

Staying away from others when you are sick or were recently exposed to COVID-19 are important tools to preventing further spread of the virus. Learn more about what happens when you have or are exposed to COVID-19 Get tested if you are exposed or have symptoms. Anyone with signs or symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested regardless of vaccination status or prior infection. If you get tested because you have symptoms or were potentially exposed to the virus, you should stay away from others while you wait for the test result. Find a test site at Michigan.gov/COVIDTest.

Anyone with signs or symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested regardless of vaccination status or prior infection. If you get tested because you have symptoms or were potentially exposed to the virus, you should stay away from others while you wait for the test result. Find a test site at Michigan.gov/COVIDTest. Take additional steps to protect yourself and others . Protect yourself from COVID-19 by understanding levels of risk, practicing good hygiene and hand washing, staying home when sick and staying up to date with vaccinations. Know your risk; know that others may have a risk different from yours. Respect the choice. For additional guidance on mitigation strategies see How to Protect Yourself and Others.

. Protect yourself from COVID-19 by understanding levels of risk, practicing good hygiene and hand washing, staying home when sick and staying up to date with vaccinations. Know your risk; know that others may have a risk different from yours. Respect the choice. For additional guidance on mitigation strategies see How to Protect Yourself and Others. Get a free mask. Free KN95 masks are being distributed by community organizations, including local MDHHS offices, health departments and Area Agency on Aging offices. Residents who want masks can obtain masks from partner agencies across the state. Michiganders are asked to refer to partner websites or social media sites to find out about mask availability as opposed to calling sites.

For more information on COVID-19 testing or where to find a test, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDTest.

