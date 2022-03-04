Gastrointestinal Devices’ Competitive Pricing Limit Growth in Europe

The majority of GI endoscopes unit sales consists of colonoscopes, and although prices are expected to remain stable, users converting to premium-priced products help to increase the market value.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the European gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopic devices market, addressing key insights and growth trends. Due to the saturated nature of the European market for gastrointestinal endoscopic devices, growth will be somewhat limited over the forecast period. Reimbursement will continue to remain low for GI endoscopy procedures in many European countries due to high associated costs and competitive price pressure.

According to iData's European Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market Report, the European market was estimated at just over €1.5 billion in 2021. By 2028, the gastrointestinal endoscopic device market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.1% to reach €2.3 billion. This report includes procedures, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData’s analysis on the European gastrointestinal endoscopic device market includes segmentation on the following markets: FIT-DNA Test, gastrointestinal endoscopes, capsule endoscopes, stenting and dilation devices, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography devices, biopsy forceps, polypectomy snares & EUS needles, endoscopic submucosal dissection knives, hemostasis devices, enteral feeding devices, anti-reflux devices, and further includes procedure numbers for gastrointestinal endoscopic devices. In 2021, the largest segment of the total GI endoscopic device market was the GI endoscope market, which accounted for a very significant share of the overall total market value.

Among the many competitors within these markets, Olympus, Boston Scientific, and Cook Medical are the top three market share leaders. In 2021, Olympus held the leading share of both the gastrointestinal endoscope market and endoscopic submucosal dissection knife market.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

In honor of Colon Cancer Awareness Month, iData is offering 10% off all gastrointestinal reports purchased online until April 1st, 2022.

https://idataresearch.com/product/gastrointestinal-endoscopic-devices-market-europe/

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

