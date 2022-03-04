Spinal Implant Markets Bolstered Globally by Less Invasive Procedures

Minimally invasive spine procedures often result in faster recovery times, which has created an increase in demand and provided stronger market growth in comparison with traditional spine surgeries.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the global spinal implant markets, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2020, 2021, and beyond. Overall, the effect of COVID-19 on the global spinal implant markets has varied depending on the segment; the vertebral compression fracture market experienced the steepest decline in 2020, whereas the cervical fixation segment was the least-impacted. While all segments of the spinal implant markets experienced growth in 2021, the cervical fixation market did not follow the trending growth trajectory and remained stagnant.

According to iData's Global Report for Spinal Implants, the global market, covering 70 countries and 7 regions, was estimated at just over $15.4 billion in 2021. By 2028, the spinal implants market is expected to increase over the forecast period at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach $22.5 billion. This report includes procedures, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData’s analysis on the global spinal implant markets includes segmentation on the following markets: cervical fixation, thoracolumbar fixation, interbody devices, motion preservation, vertebral compression, electrical stimulation, spinal surgery, and further includes procedure numbers for spinal implants and VCF. Growth in major segments of the spinal implant markets are forecasted to be based on the increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgery, specifically within the thoracolumbar fixation, interbody devices, and instrumentation markets.

Among the many competitors within these markets, Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, and Stryker are the top three market share leaders. In 2021, Medtronic led the global spine and vertebral compression fracture (VCF) market, as well as gaining its stronghold through leadership in the cervical fixation and interbody segments.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

