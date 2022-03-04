Midwest Esports Conference to Present $20,000 Grand Finals Event in Wichita, KS
Midwest Esports Conference teams in the PC Arena at Esports Festival Ottawa University, hosted by Unified.
Unified will be hosting the Grand Finals of the $20,000 Midwest Esports Conference in Wichita, KS on March 26-27th weekend.WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Returning to a physical conference for the first time since Spring of 2020, the intercollegiate Midwest Esports Conference will present its final event in Wichita, Kansas on March 26th weekend.
Serving as the culmination of a semester full of on-site and virtual competitions between seven Midwestern varsity esports programs, “Esports Festival Wichita” will see the top four teams take to the stage for Semi- and Grand Finals matches.
In addition to the $20,000 grand prize provided by Unified and partners, schools will be competing for a chance to participate in the official League of Legends College Championship, with even further prizing provided by Riot Games.
So far this Spring, teams have traveled to Des Moines, IA and Ottawa, KS, for live competitions, with an additional tournament weekend slated to take place in Springfield, MO on March 5th-6th. This will serve as the final live conference event before the Grand Finals in Wichita.
While the mainstage events will focus on showcasing college League of Legends matches, both Springfield and Wichita’s events are open to the public and will feature over a dozen separate competitions for any attendee to sign up for. Each show will offer more than $5,000 in cash and merchandise prizing between top video games such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Halo Infinite.
The full list of Midwest Esports Conference schools includes Drury University, Grand View University, Illinois College, Ohio Northern University, Ottawa University, Purdue University Northwest, and University of Arkansas.
More information about the conference and upcoming events can be found on Unified’s website.
Esports Festival Wichita Promotional Teaser