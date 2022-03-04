Midwest Esports Conference to Present $20,000 Grand Finals Event in Wichita, KS

Esports Festival Ottawa University, hosted by Unified

Midwest Esports Conference teams in the PC Arena at Esports Festival Ottawa University, hosted by Unified.

Esports Festival Ottawa University, hosted by Unified

Players gaming on the main competition floor at the Schendel Conference Center at Ottawa University.

Unified will be hosting the Grand Finals of the $20,000 Midwest Esports Conference in Wichita, KS on March 26-27th weekend.

WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Returning to a physical conference for the first time since Spring of 2020, the intercollegiate Midwest Esports Conference will present its final event in Wichita, Kansas on March 26th weekend.

Serving as the culmination of a semester full of on-site and virtual competitions between seven Midwestern varsity esports programs, “Esports Festival Wichita” will see the top four teams take to the stage for Semi- and Grand Finals matches.

In addition to the $20,000 grand prize provided by Unified and partners, schools will be competing for a chance to participate in the official League of Legends College Championship, with even further prizing provided by Riot Games.

So far this Spring, teams have traveled to Des Moines, IA and Ottawa, KS, for live competitions, with an additional tournament weekend slated to take place in Springfield, MO on March 5th-6th. This will serve as the final live conference event before the Grand Finals in Wichita.

While the mainstage events will focus on showcasing college League of Legends matches, both Springfield and Wichita’s events are open to the public and will feature over a dozen separate competitions for any attendee to sign up for. Each show will offer more than $5,000 in cash and merchandise prizing between top video games such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Halo Infinite.

The full list of Midwest Esports Conference schools includes Drury University, Grand View University, Illinois College, Ohio Northern University, Ottawa University, Purdue University Northwest, and University of Arkansas.

More information about the conference and upcoming events can be found on Unified’s website.

Rebecca Rong
Unified
+1 469-441-6921
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Esports Festival Wichita Promotional Teaser

You just read:

Midwest Esports Conference to Present $20,000 Grand Finals Event in Wichita, KS

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Rebecca Rong
Unified
+1 469-441-6921
Company/Organization
Unified Esports Association
250 N Water St #100
Wichita, Kansas, 67202
United States
+1 316-992-0209
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Unified Esports Association (UEA) is a Kansas-based company that oversees multiple products that specialize and operate as a dynamic pipeline within the esports industry. Providing shared experiences that directly serve collegiate, youth, hobbyists and amateur video game players at every stage. For media inquiries or speaking opportunities, please contact us via media@uea.gg

Unified Esports Association

More From This Author
Midwest Esports Conference to Present $20,000 Grand Finals Event in Wichita, KS
Tipalti partners with Unified to streamline digital payments to players
Unified Announces Midwest Esports Conference Spring Event Tour
View All Stories From This Author