Ct Global Freight Audit issues a statement of support to the company’s Office in Ukraine
Ct Global Freight Audit issues a statement of support to the company’s Office in Ukraine.BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ct Global Freight Audit wishes to issue a large thank you and acknowledged appreciation to the company’s many global clients who have offered messages of support and encouragement to the company’s Office based in war torn Ukraine.
Jeff Field, Managing Director for EMEA, Asia Pacific and Latin America Regions added in a message on Friday 4th March 2022:
“We have been quite overwhelmed by the level of concern and care shared by so many of clients in the past few days from all over the Globe. Despite the dreadful events unfolding in the country today, we have been able to share all this support with our brave and focused employees in the area. These thoughts and best wishes have also been echoed within our many global office employees. From our offices in USA, Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia, the messages have all been of care and good will. Whilst the situation itself is obviously very grim and precarious, at this time we are happy to report that all of our team and families are safe and well, albeit most are operating from home locations or from nearly Poland and Romania.
Our company office in Ukraine is located in the town of Vinnitsa, some 300 Km Southwest of the Capital Kyiv and whilst at this time there has been little evidence of the type of unprovoked attacks witnessed in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson, we are monitoring the situation with each and every employee on a twice-daily basis and have plans in place to provide additional support, as necessary. Managed in Ukraine by the local area Director Viktoriya Nikitchyk, all of our team are displaying quite remarkable diligence and endeavor in these dreadfully difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all and their families constantly”.
Ct Global Freight Audit is the World’s Leading Freight Invoice Audit, Verification and Payment Company with offices spanning 5 Continents and 15 global locations.
It provides Global Freight Audit and Payment Process services with an Analytical, Financial Review of Invoiced Logistics Costs Versus Carrier (Supplier) and Rate Agreements Versus quantities shipped.
Jeff Field
CT Global Freight Audit Ltd
info@if-audit.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn