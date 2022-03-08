Autocorp.ai Prepares to Release Missing Link in Ecommerce Auto Finance, Expects to Triple Reach
1- year after Autocorp.ai released their revolutionary credit tech, AVA Credit, they’re set for their next release which will change the way people buy cars.
Empowering consumers with real-time lender data further builds trust and transparency in the online shopping process, while providing dealers with never before powerful lender insights upfront.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autocorp.ai is the fastest-growing fintech company in the Canadian Automotive space, specializing in solutions and creating revolutionary products for the automotive industry. They combine expertise with world-leading technologies to bring consumers and dealerships a suite of digital retailing products primarily focused on credit and financial services. In 2021, Autocorp created the most advanced credit application on the market, AVA Credit, which is powered by Equifax. AVA Credit's successful launch resulted in over $100 million in vehicle sales over the last year.
— Andrew Lemoine (CEO of Autocorp.ai)
One year after Autocorp released their revolutionary credit tech, AVA Credit, they’re gearing up for their next release. AVA Prequal is another first for the Canadian automotive industry, which will change the way consumers apply for vehicles online and how dealers access financing options. Building upon AVA Credit, AVA Prequal gives customers the ability to access their credit data without affecting their credit score, paired with lender offers on a dealership’s website from participating banks, both in real-time. AVA Prequal will give the dealer the ability to offer their digital shoppers real-time lender offers on their website at the beginning of the shopping cycle. AVA Prequal enables dealers to engage customers in a way they’ve never done before and generate higher valued applications than ever before.
"Pre-Pandemic, roughly only 30% of consumers would consider buying online. Studies suggest now that the rate has risen to over 60%. Empowering consumers with real-time lender data further builds trust and transparency in the online shopping process, while providing dealers with never before powerful lender insights upfront. It's a total game-changer!" - Andrew Lemoine (CEO of Autocorp)
AVA Prequal will become part of Autocorp.ai’s suite of products alongside AVA Credit, AVA Trade and AVA Buy. Dealers will have the option to subscribe to AVA Prequal alone or have access to the entire suite of products. Check out the pricing page on the Autocorp website for more information.
About Autocorp.ai: Autocorp is a fintech company specializing in solutions for the automotive industry. We combine our expertise with world-leading technologies to bring consumers and dealerships a suite of digital retailing products primarily focused on credit and financial services. We have a proven track record of supporting customers and dealerships, designing solutions that scale and building innovative products that address the industry's needs. As experts in the automotive technology space, we deliver innovative solutions that support customers during the buying process, increase efficiency for dealerships, and create incredible experiences for both parties. Everything we do focuses on creating the best possible buying experience so that dealerships can scale and consumers get the most enjoyment from their purchase.
Kole Hicks
Autocorp.ai
+1 877-255-8627
kole@autocorp.ca