The Methanol Institute Welcomes SunHydro as our Newest Member
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome SunHydro, Inc. as our newest member company. SunHydro is a global leader in providing methanol-based hydrogen energy solutions, including hydrogen gas provisioning and hydrogen-electricity power facilities. SunHydro's products range from HRS-in-a-container supported by methanol-reforming, methanol/hydrogen power station/mini-grid, exchangeable-canister-type hydrogen vehicles with 2- 3- 4- wheelers supported by methanol-reforming hydrogen refilling system, etc.
SunHydro's technology was originated from IdaTech (now H2PowerTech), which is SunHydro's exclusive technology affiliate, and further evolved with the continuous efforts by CHEM Group, who are SunHydro's founding shareholder and exclusive partner in China.
SunHydro is based in Qingdao, China and has offices in Shanghai and Beijing. Their global business footprints include Africa, India and Southeast Asia, alongside their affiliates’ operations in the US, Europe, and other geographical areas.
SunHydro is a determined believer in the methanol economy and hydrogen technology, and intends to be application-focused to take a lead in realizing business models in various methanol and hydrogen-related new energy opportunities worldwide.
“Joining MI is a crucial strategic initiative for SunHydro, and we’re ready to contribute to the global methanol community, witnessing all the members changing the new energy landscape together!” — Hsin-Mao Huang, Co-Chairman of SunHydro, Inc.
MI CEO Gregory Dolan stated "MI is pleased to welcome SunHydro Inc. as our newest member. SunHydro's methanol-based hydrogen energy solutions can play a key role in the growth of the methanol economy."
To learn more about SunHydro, view their informative video HERE.
# About the Methanol Institute #
The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi.
Lawrence Navin
