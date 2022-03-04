Submit Release
News Search

There were 870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,286 in the last 365 days.

4-Track Recording Studio In Your Pocket RECHORD.XYZ Launches On App Store

RECHORD.XYZ

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four-track recording studio in your pocket RECHORD.XYZ has launched on the Apple app store.

A simple audio recording & production tool for music makers, podcasters, vloggers, Tik Tokkers & creators, the app is available free of charge from today.

Dedicated to providing musicians and audio creatives with easy, uncomplicated tools to produce creative audio, RECHORD.XYZ strips away the complexity of digital audio production to deliver an easy-to-master three step workflow:

TRACK: Record audio on your phone, add loops, make beats or trim & move channels.
TUNE: Finesse your sound with free tuning styles & effects.
BOUNCE: Combine audio channels to share & upload.

With key updates to the MVP launch product set to include Dolby enhancement tools, Mastering Services and the introduction of an in-app community over the next month, RECHORD.XYZ has been built on a core set of confounding principles:

Simplicity: Because Less is More
Affordability: Because Low Cost = Rich Creativity
Quality: Built on Native Sophistication

Creativity isn’t complicated.

Available for download on the app store now.

About RECHORD.XYZ
RECHORD.XYZ connects musicians, podcasters, videographers, Tik Tokkers & creatives with simple tools to make great sounding audio. Founded with the aim of breaking down the technical barriers facing creatives making their own audio content and providing them with tools that are easy-to-use, fast and affordable, the company operates on the fundamental principle that creativity shouldn't be complicated.

Press Team
RECHORD.XYZ
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

4-Track Recording Studio In Your Pocket RECHORD.XYZ Launches On App Store

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.