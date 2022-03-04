4-Track Recording Studio In Your Pocket RECHORD.XYZ Launches On App Store
EINPresswire.com/ -- Four-track recording studio in your pocket RECHORD.XYZ has launched on the Apple app store.
A simple audio recording & production tool for music makers, podcasters, vloggers, Tik Tokkers & creators, the app is available free of charge from today.
Dedicated to providing musicians and audio creatives with easy, uncomplicated tools to produce creative audio, RECHORD.XYZ strips away the complexity of digital audio production to deliver an easy-to-master three step workflow:
TRACK: Record audio on your phone, add loops, make beats or trim & move channels.
TUNE: Finesse your sound with free tuning styles & effects.
BOUNCE: Combine audio channels to share & upload.
With key updates to the MVP launch product set to include Dolby enhancement tools, Mastering Services and the introduction of an in-app community over the next month, RECHORD.XYZ has been built on a core set of confounding principles:
Simplicity: Because Less is More
Affordability: Because Low Cost = Rich Creativity
Quality: Built on Native Sophistication
Creativity isn’t complicated.
Available for download on the app store now.
About RECHORD.XYZ
RECHORD.XYZ connects musicians, podcasters, videographers, Tik Tokkers & creatives with simple tools to make great sounding audio. Founded with the aim of breaking down the technical barriers facing creatives making their own audio content and providing them with tools that are easy-to-use, fast and affordable, the company operates on the fundamental principle that creativity shouldn't be complicated.
Press Team
