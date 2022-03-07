Submit Release
Pallette Market Brought Cultural Districts Online

Pallette Market Circle Logo

Pallette Market is a marketplace focused on equal representation of diverse cultures.

Let’s create a community where the products are diverse and the people behind them are properly represented!”
— Donnie Chen
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world is changing, diversity is taking a stand, and it’s taking the economy with it. The greatest risk is doing nothing. Minority Markets have historically been underrepresented. A change is underway.

Pallette Market is a marketplace for diverse cultures and backgrounds. They make it easy for shoppers to discover and support cultural, minority-owned, and people-of-color-owned businesses. Products and brands that are often hidden in the “international” section of major retailers have found a new home. Pallette Market is magnifying the entire international section and giving it the entire platform.

According to the US Census Bureau, nearly 4 out of 10 Americans identify with a race or ethnic group other than white. Minority markets have combined 3.9 trillion buying power — double the GDP of Canada. National Immigration Forum reports immigrants are twice more likely to start businesses than U.S.-born. Total revenue Asian and Latino businesses generated more than $1.012 trillion in revenue in 2015.

Unfortunately, “Merely increasing the number of employees from underrepresented groups and trying to be inclusive isn’t enough,” says Robin J. Ely, Diane Doerge Wilson Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School. Nasdaq released a statement in 2020 indicating companies whose boards are entirely white men could be delisted from Nasdaq's US stock exchange under their new proposals.

The trend is clear, and it’s here to stay. People need a way to support each other. But first, they need to be able to discover who to support. Pallette Market is the middle ground that sparks cross-cultural connections. It is an equal platform that’s easy for people to find what they’re looking for, and at the same time, discover new products they’d never known before. For example, when a shopper shops for Mexican products, they may stumble across an African product that they want to try.

Traditionally, Chinese products are sold in Chinese supermarkets to Chinese people; Mexican products are sold to Mexicans in Mexican supermarkets, and so on. Pallette Market wants shoppers to come with a sense of discovery, to try new things, not to buy kitchen staples like tissue paper. It can sometimes be hard to find cultural products in the city, now imagine living in the suburbs!

Entrepreneurs and businesses can also benefit from this synergy of cross-cultural support by using it to expand their audience reach and to educate people outside of their culture. Discovery and education are essential to bringing people together.

“We want Pallette Market to be the platform where diversity of products, connectivity of communities, and cross-cultural synergy can thrive,” said Donnie Chen, Co-founder, and CEO. Eiji Mine, Co-founder, and CTO added, “We don't want to use the latest trending tech to attract users. We want to create a community centered around a set of core values, then add tech that best suits the community's needs.”

Boilerplate
Pallette Market is an inclusive marketplace that makes it easy to discover and support products and brands from diverse cultures and backgrounds. Currently, it is difficult for shoppers to discover products from another culture if they don’t know where to look, or have someone to suggest them. Think of Pallette Market as the digital version of cultural districts such as Chinatown, Little India, etc.

Donnie Chen
Pallette Market
hello@pallettemarket.com
