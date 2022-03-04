Socialization became more challenging than dealing with the German bureaucracy
International students in Germany are attracted to tuition-free universities. However, socialization hurdles increased.
A diverse and inclusive society increases the population's quality of life. Policymakers should minimize bureaucratic hurdles and language barriers while fostering digitization within the authorities.”BERLIN, GERMANY, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most international students living in Germany had not considered any other study destination before choosing the country. The main reason for such is the country's tuition-free public universities (45%). However, respondents also considered employment opportunities (18%) and the German economy (8%) as a way of reaching their final decision. Those are some of the main findings of a survey conducted by Expatrio, a solution supporting international students in Germany, in partnership with DEGIS (Deutsche Gesellschaft internationaler Studierender gGmbH) with almost 2,000 respondents from over 90 nationalities. The survey aimed at gaining insight into the challenges faced by internationals when relocating to Germany.
— Tim Meyer, co-founder
Compared to the previous survey conducted in 2020, there has been a shift in the difficulties international students face in Germany. Even though the main challenge remained the language barrier (29%), making friends in Germany amidst the pandemic became as troublesome as finding accommodation. Both factors were mentioned by 25% of survey respondents. This change of challenges removed dealing with the German bureaucracy from the top three difficulties international students face when moving to the country.
Subsequent to their relocation, most international students aim at remaining in Germany after completing their studies. The majority (54%) of the respondents did not feel like going back to their home country. Enabling internationals with a German degree to stay in the country is highly relevant for Germany's economy, as it mitigates the current skilled workers' shortage. Tim Meyer, the co-founder of Expatrio, said: "We are glad that Germany is increasingly popular among international students worldwide and that Expatrio is a part of an ecosystem supporting them. A diverse and inclusive society increases the population's quality of life. Policymakers should minimize bureaucratic hurdles and language barriers while fostering digitization within the authorities."
Other key survey findings in 2021:
- Compared to 2020, 10% more respondents did not plan on going back to their home countries after finishing their studies in Germany.
- The primary source of funding for students from the US (71%), Brazil (58%), and Hong Kong (53%) was their savings. This trend contrasts with most respondents (55%) choosing family funds as their main financial source.
- Visa processing times shifted from two to four weeks in 2020 to four to eight weeks in 2021.
- 87% of the respondents stated that the €861 monthly amount set by the German government is enough to finance their living expenses in Germany. The number is 2% lower than the past survey in 2020.
Download the full survey report.
