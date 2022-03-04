Global Polished Concrete Market Analysis By End User (Commercial, Institutional, Non-Residential, Residential)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Polished Concrete Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Product (Densifier & Hardeners, Conditioner), Material (Dry, Wet), Construction Type (New Construction, Renovation) and By Geography
The Global Polished Concrete Market is accounted for $2.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $3.95 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Polished concrete is being used instead of conventional floor coverings because of its aesthetic and attractive look. This process can be done by two methods, which are, dry and wet methods. Polished concrete floors are required in housing sectors, stores, hotels, and restaurants. Polished concrete floors are used to make dull-looking concrete floors bright, polished, shiny, and attractive. These are used to convert a concrete floor surface and bring it to a unified level by removing stains or any rough or uneven surface. The floor is first polished with a coarse grit abrasive disc, and then polished with a fine-grit abrasive disc, which gives the floor a glossy and sleek look, and finally polishing is done by concrete grinder with an extra-fine grit abrasive disc on the entire surface. The non-residential segment is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to growing installations in new non-residential buildings, restructuring, and renovations and the usage of glossy and attractive floorings in industrial as well as commercial applications. The Asia Pacific is projected to hold the highest market share owing to emerging economies in APAC as a result of the expansion of the construction industries due to rapid economic development and government initiatives toward infrastructural development. North America is projected to have the highest CAGR due to technological advancements in the building & construction industries.
Some of the key players profiled in the Polished Concrete Market include ChemMasters, Inc, The Euclid Chemical Company, Solomon Colors Inc., UltraTech Cement Limited, Sika AG, Boral Limited, Sherwin-Williams Company, The 3M Company, BASF SE, and PPG Industries Inc.
