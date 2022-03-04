Crunchy Chocolate Market Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market by 2030

increasing use of crunchy chocolate in coffee and smoothies and growing consumption of the chocolate owing to health benefits such as reducing cardiovascular

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crunchy Chocolate Market was estimated at $16.86 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $27.86 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

High-end product innovation, rise in disposable income of individuals, expansion of retail market, and surge in trend of gifting confectionery items drive the growth of the global crunchy chocolate market. On the other hand, rise in health awareness, fluctuating costs, and unavailability of raw materials restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, increase in demand for organic and premium chocolates is expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted crunchy chocolate market demand. This is attributed to the lockdown implemented across various countries. The pandemic has generated severe negative impacts on the economy as a whole as well as per capita income of individuals across the globe. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global growth is projected at -4.9% in 2020, with a drop of -8.0% in advanced economies and -3.0% in the emerging markets & developing economies. As numerous consumers have been living on reduced incomes or no incomes, their household expenditure has been restricted to essential purchases. Thus, reduced income, restriction on traveling and irregular supply raw material were majorly attributed for negative crunchy chocolate growth during COVID-19 pandemic period.

The global crunchy chocolate market is analyzed across type, distribution channel, age group, price point, and region.

Based on type, the bar segment accounted for nearly half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The balls segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment contributed to more than one-third of the total market share in 2020, and is anticipated to dominate by 2030. At the same time, the duty-free outlets segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global crunchy chocolate market. The Asia-Pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include North America and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global crunchy chocolate market report include Mars Inc., Mondelez International, Ferrero Group, Nestle SA, A. Loacker Spa, Неrѕhеу'ѕ, Pierre Hermé Paris Lindt & Spruengli AG, Yıldız Holding, and Maison Chaudun. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

