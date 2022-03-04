Tissue Engineering Frames The Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market Outlook

Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tissue engineering and stem cell therapy are gaining popularity and shaping the regenerative medicine for cartilage market outlook. The growth of tissue engineering technology has given hope for the regeneration of cartilage. Stem cell therapy is gaining attention with its advantages over traditional orthopedic treatments. Regenerative medicine for cartilage market trends include stem cell therapy which helps reduce knee pain and improves knee cartilage regeneration and repair. For instance, growth factors in the form of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy are injected to promote tissue regeneration effectively. Companies operating in the market are continuously focusing on introducing new technologies to survive in the regenerative medicine for cartilage market.

The global regenerative medicine for cartilage market size is expected to grow from $4.83 billion in 2021 to $5.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The regenerative medicine for cartilage market is expected to reach $7.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Read more on the Global Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/regenerative-medicine-for-cartilage-global-market-report

The growing incidence of osteoarthritis across the globe will drive the global regenerative medicine for cartilage market. Osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint disorder that mostly attacks the articular cartilage. According to the Arthritis Foundation in 2019, degenerative joint disease disorders such as osteoarthritis will impact at least 130 million individuals around the globe by 2050. Some of the most commonly used treatments for osteoarthritis are autologous chondrocyte implantation and scaffold implants. Thus, the increasing incidence of osteoarthritis is expected to drive the regenerative medicine for cartilage industry growth.

Major players covered in the global regenerative medicine for cartilage industry are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Vericel Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Arthrex Inc., CONMED Corporation, Collagen Solutions PLC, BioTissue Technologies and CellGenix.

Europe was the largest region in regenerative medicine for cartilage market in 2021. The regions covered in the regenerative medicine for cartilage market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global regenerative medicine for cartilage market report is segmented by treatment modality into cell-based, non-cell-based, by treatment type into palliative, intrinsic repair stimulus, others, by site into knee cartilage repair, ribs, others, by application into hyaline cartilage repair and regeneration, elastic cartilage repair and regeneration, fibrous cartilage repair and regeneration, by end-user into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals and clinics, surgical centers, others.

Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Global Market Report 2022 – By Treatment Modality (Cell-Based, Non-Cell-Based), By Treatment Type (Palliative, Intrinsic Repair Stimulus), By Site ( Knee Cartilage Repair, Ribs), By Application (Hyaline Cartilage Repair and Regeneration, Elastic Cartilage Repair and Regeneration, Fibrous Cartilage Repair and Regeneration), By End-Use (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Surgical Centers )– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a regenerative medicine for cartilage market overview, forecast regenerative medicine for cartilage market size and growth for the whole market, regenerative medicine for cartilage market segments, geographies, regenerative medicine for cartilage market trends, regenerative medicine for cartilage market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3961&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Cell Based Assays Global Market Report 2022 – By Product & Service (Consumables, Instruments, Services, Software), By Application (Drug Discovery, Basic Research, ADME Studies, Predictive Toxicology), By End-User (Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Government Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CRO)), By Technology (Automated Handling, Flow Cytometry, Label-Free Detection, High-Throughput Screening), By Consumables (Reagents And Media, Cells And Cell Lines, Probes And Labels), By Instruments (Microplates, Microplate Readers, High Throughput Screening, Liquid Handling Systems) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-based-assays-global-market-report

Cell and Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy), By Application (Oncology, Dermatology, Musculoskeletal), By End User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cancer Care Centers, Wound Care Centers) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-and-genes-therapy-global-market-report

Cellular Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2022 – By Therapy (Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Therapy, Engineered T Cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy, Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T Cell Therapy, Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapy), By Primary Indication (B-cell Malignancies, Prostate Cancer, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Liver Cancer, Non-Hodgkin lymphoma), By Application (Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Skin Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Brain Tumor, Lung Cancer) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cellulars-immunotherapy-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC