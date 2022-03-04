ZERO SIX CONSULTING OFFERS BUILDING ENVELOPE CONSULTING AND COMMISSIONING SERVICES IN TEXAS

A leading provider of building envelop consulting and commissioning services, has aim for creation and maintenance of better building envelopes.

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zero Six Consulting, a leading provider of building envelop consulting and commissioning services, has made it their objective to develop innovative solutions for the creation and maintenance of better building envelopes. This experience combined with technical expertise from all facets of engineering and construction has led them to provide increased energy savings, reduced maintenance times as well an enhanced weather resistant facility that offers longer lasting investments throughout a building’s life cycle!

Their services include:

• Pre-Construction - Make crucial decisions that minimize maintenance related life cycle costs and maximize the sustainability of a building.

• Construction - We bring the right people at the right time for an outcome that ensures the integrity, quality and performance of projects.

• Building Envelope Commissioning - Our team ensures that the building envelope products & installations meet the rigorous industry standards.

• Energy Performance & Optimization - Our services encompass the full spectrum of energy modeling to maximize building energy conservation.

• Forensic & Aviation - Our experts investigate buildings, spaces & other environments to resolve conflicts on any construction issue.

• Facility Asset Management - Our specialists customize a program that best preserves the life of your building.

• Laboratory Mock-Ups - Develop custom testing protocols for unique projects with our full-service performance testing lab.

• Building Envelope Testing - Field Testing is pre-functional testing of various building components far in advance of the installed product to ensure that installed systems interface as intended.

According to Bill Coltzer Jr., the company's founder, "Our essence of establishment is to provide solutions to the industry-wide need for higher performing and cohesive building envelope systems. Put the building envelope system to the test so that designers and installers "understand" that their products and artistry must meet the international performance standards. With Zero/Six outstanding background in delivering great enclosure performance testing, they have built an expansive knowledge of envelope materials, systems, installation, and warranties which help us provide owners with weather-resistant and energy-efficient facilities."

Clients include both national and local brands including: Houston Methodist Leading Medicine, BBVA Compass, German Attorneys at Law, MetroNational, Moody Methodist Church, Tellespsen, SpawGlass, Harrison Steck, Treanor Architects, Page/, Munoz, AEI Engineering, Hensel Phelps and several international firms.

The company’s expertise includes

• 500+Completed Projects

• 380+ Higher Education Projects

• 120+ Renovation Projects

• 90% Client Return Base

What sets them apart is that Z6 follows a 3-step process utilized to deliver on the services set forth in each project:

• Develop the Intent (Design/Development) - Eight out of every ten construction litigation cases involve water infiltration. The Owner seeks to take delivery on a building that will prove to be an asset rather than an ongoing liability. Therefore, it is vital to establish project requirements in regard to the building enclosure at the earliest stages of the process. This can be done only by expertise in architecture that is specific to the building enclosure. Architecture – Led by our CEO Bill Coltzer Jr., AIA, a licensed Architect, with over 30 years of specialized experience in building enclosure design and specification. Mr. Coltzer will work with the client to lead his team through the schematic and design stages, insuring they satisfy the design intent.

• Inspect the Product (Quality Control/Quality Assurance) - Once our client has secured construction documents that convey their intent, the next step in the process is to “Inspect the Product” through a quality control (QC) program executed by Zero/Six staff that understand how the various systems will interface. These individuals are able to go beyond just understanding how the systems interface in their investigations, as the success of the QC program is largely dependent on the ability of the inspectors to safely access hard to reach areas. Finally, as part of the QC program, deficient work will be logged as it is observed and then tracked to a resolution.

• Test the Collaborative Effort (Testing) - Successful delivery of the Owner’s intent goes beyond quality control by verifying the successful collaboration of designers, manufacturers and installers through an accredited testing program. Since testing verifies design, as well as construction, the collaborative effort must be tested as early in the process as practical so repetitive deficiencies can be corrected prior to a full blown remediation effort. Zero/Six along with The Z6Cx Team is an industry leading commissioning, windstorm and stormwater engineering firm that also provides ISO-accredited building performance testing both in the field and laboratory settings, will test this collaborative effort to ensure our clients take delivery on a building that meets their intent.

We are also members of several standards organizations, including:

• The American Institute of Architects (AIA)

• ASTM International

• Building Enclosure Council (BEC)

• Galveston Economic Development Partnership

• Roofing Consulting International (RCI) Association

• RCI Gulf Coast Chapter – An Affiliated Chapter of RCI, Inc.

About Zero/Six Consulting, LLC

Zero/Six Consulting, LLC is a leader in delivering innovative solutions to create and maintain better building envelopes. We assemble a dedicated team of in-house professionals — Architects, Engineers, LEED Green Associates, RROs, project managers, and field specialists — to meet each project's particular requirements, performance goals, budgetary criteria, scheduling requirements, tailoring to the individual building and client needs.

