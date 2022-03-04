NoxPlayer Emulator is Releasing an Ad-Free Premium Version

Android Emulator NoxPlayer is Releasing an Ad-Free Premium Version

Now users of NoxPlayer can subscribe to the Premium plan to get all pop-ups, banners, and other sponsored display ads removed on NoxPlayer.

NY, US, March 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The much-anticipated Premium subscription plan of NoxPlayer is finally here! Now users of NoxPlayer can subscribe to the Premium plan to get all pop-ups, banners, and other sponsored display ads removed on NoxPlayer.Keep reading to find out about:1. A brief intro of NoxPlayer Premium 2. How to get NoxPlayer Premium3. Keeping track of your purchase history4. How to download and install NoxPlayer for playing mobile games on PC※ Please kindly note that NoxPlayer Premium is available only on v7.0.2.2 (the latest version) or higher versions.※With an account subscribed to NoxPlayer Premium, you are allowed to log in to 5 devices (instances) atmost at the same time.I. A brief intro of NoxPlayer PremiumWith NoxPlayer Premium, you'll get a fresh new look on your home screen with sponsored icons, banners, pop-ups removed. NoxPlayer Premium will NOT prevent in-game/in-app advertisements, so you'll continue to see them even after purchasing the plan.1. All display ads on your home screen will be removed after getting NoxPlayer Premium2. Premium users will no longer receive pop-up banner ads at the startup of Nox3. Recommended games under the search bar will be removedII. How to get NoxPlayer Premium1. Enter Nox App Center through the home screen app or the tab on the title bar2. Click [G] to complete Google sign-in. **You MUST be successfully logged in FIRST for the subscription to take effect!**3. You'll probably see this pop-up and by clicking [View Details] you'll be directed to the purchasing page; or if you accidentally closed this window, click your profile avatar on the top right corner (a [G] icon if you haven't logged in)**You MUST be successfully logged in FIRST for the subscription to take effect!** Log in first if you haven't done so. Click [GO>] after successfully signing in4. Select your plan and click [Purchase Now]We would recommend the yearly plan at the price of $0.09 per dayMonthly plan: $3.69Quarterly plan: $9.99 (-9%)Yearly plan: $31.99 (-27%!!)5. Pay on the pop-up webpage to purchase. Select your [Payment method] (could be either your credit card or Paypal) and then click [NEXT] to make the paymentIn 7.0.2.2 (this update) you can only choose the Paypal Method to purchase. We'll add the option for you to pay via your credit card in the future!6. After the payment is made successfully, go back to NoxPlayer and click [Payment made successfully] to refresh. Then you are all done!If you see this notification, please repeat the whole process and try purchasing again. If you cannot resolve the issues, feel free to reach out to us via the [Feedback] tab.7. Then you'll get [Already subscribed to NoxPlayer Premium] & the expiration date shown on your bio.III. Keeping track of your purchase historyTo find your purchase history, click on the [expiration date] in your account summary※With an account subscribed to NoxPlayer Premium, you are allowed to log in to 5 devices atmost at the same time.IV. How to download and install NoxPlayer for playing mobile games on PC1. Download and install NoxPlayer from our website 2. Run NoxPlayer, complete Google sign-in to access the Play Store3. Look for games/apps in the search bar and install the game4. Click the icon of the games/apps on your home screen to start the gameVisit our site: en.bignox.comNoxPlayer is a free Android emulator for playing mobile games on PC and Mac, supporting Android 5, 7, 8, and 9, compatible with Intel, AMD, and Apple processors. You can run NoxPlayer perfectly on commonly-used operating systems like Windows 7, 8, 10, 11, and iOS.

NoxPlayer Premium Subscription Plan is Now Released!