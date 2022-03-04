The first online parametric 3D editor now available on the BeeGraphy platform
BeeGraphy has released the first version of BeeGraphy Editor V1.0, which is now ready to provide a comfortable online environment for 3D artists
With the release of the BeeGraphy Platform, the 3D modeling industry will never be the same.”SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeeGraphy has released the first version of BeeGraphy Editor V1.0, which is now ready to provide a comfortable online environment for 3D artists to start building for free their parametric 3D modeling projects with the help of nodes. At the same time, BeeGraphy provides an opportunity to sell the created parametric models right on the platform, on BeeGraphy Shop, the analog of which does not exist in the world. The customers of the shop without any design skills can change the sizes and shapes of the selected 2D/3D model in a matter of minutes, download ready-to-print model files (.stl, .dxf, and .obj) with its 2D cut and use in production, for example, by printing on CNC machines or 3D printers.
— Grigor Grigoryan, CEO of BeeGraphy
For now, the transactions will be made through PayPal, furtherly completed with Master, Visa, and American Express payment systems.
Thanks to the innovative online environment, BeeGraphy Editor will be irreplaceable for any industry relating to 3D modeling (architecture, construction, healthcare, education, entertainment, computer-aided manufacturing, etc.), as it's going to provide a convenient space and toolset for the professional teams in the near future to collaborate and work on one design project together, see each other's changes in real-time, comment or edit the needed parts of the design. There also will be a great opportunity for them to share the project's 3D view with the client or manufacturer, who in turn can easily make parametric changes on it, thus choosing the best option which meets the requirement. This innovation is going to fill a global gap in the CAD industry.
"BeeGraphy has been created to give everybody in the world the power to use the potential of human creative thinking. We want to bring together the whole team of engineers, designers, developers, manufacturers and make their communication easier and turn the design and modeling workflow into a faster, more feature-rich process giving the shortest way to the next era of art: PARAMETRICS" - Grigor Grigoryan, CEO & Founder of BeeGraphy Corp.
BeeGraphy parametric modeling software uses NURBS-based mathematical modeling algorithms, which ensure the utmost accuracy in models' creation. Thanks to the professional team and their highest proficiency BeeGraphy will put in the force the remaining features in a short period followed.
Izabella Kamalyan
BeeGraphy
media@beegraphy.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
BeeGraphy Online Parametric Modeling Software For Free