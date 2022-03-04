The global organic electronic market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 19.9% across the forecast period of 2021 – 2027
TEXAS, US, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global organic electronic market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~19.9 percent across the forecast period of 2021 – 2027, according to the latest edition of the Global Organic Electronic Market Report.
The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global organic electronic market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments.
The organic electronic market is segmented on the basis of material, and application, and region. The organic electronic market is segmented as below:
By material:
– conductive
– dielectric & substrate
– semiconductor
– others
By application:
– battery
– conductive ink
– display
– lighting
– others
By region:
– region
– Asia-Pacific
– Europe
– North America
– Middle East and Africa (MEA)
– South America
The global organic electronic market report offers detailed information on several market vendors, including AGC Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, H.C. Starck Inc., Sumitomo Corporation, among others.
Historical & Forecast Period
This research report provides analysis for each segment from 2017 to 2027 considering 2020 to be the base year.
Scope of the Report
– To analyze and forecast the market size of the global organic electronic market.
– To classify and forecast the global organic electronic market based on material, and application, and region.
– To identify drivers and challenges for the global organic electronic market.
– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in the global organic electronic market.
– To conduct pricing analysis for the global organic electronic market.
– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global organic electronic market.
Table of Content:
1. Introduction
1.1 Market definition
1.2 Key benefits
1.3 Market segment
Part 2. Methodology
2.1 Primary
2.2 Secondary
Part 3. Executive summary
Part 4. Market overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
Part 5. Global market for organic electronic by material
5.1 Conductive
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Dielectric & substrate
5.2.1 Market size and forecast
5.3 Semiconductor
5.3.1 Market size and forecast
5.4 Others
5.4.1 Market size and forecast
Part 6. Global market for organic electronic by application
6.1 Battery
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Conductive ink
6.2.1 Market size and forecast
6.3 Display
6.3.1 Market size and forecast
6.4 Lighting
6.4.1 Market size and forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market size and forecast
Part 8. Global market for organic electronic by region
8.1 Asia-Pacific
8.1.1 Market size and forecast
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Market size and forecast
8.3 North America
8.3.1 Market size and forecast
8.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA)
8.4.1 Market size and forecast
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Market size and forecast
Part 8. Key competitor profiles
8.1 AGC Inc.
8.2 BASF SE
8.3 Covestro AG
8.4 Evonik Industries AG
8.5 H.C. Starck Inc.
8.6 Sumitomo Corporation
Divyansh Jain
