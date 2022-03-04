1993 NBA Playoffs/Finals Run Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls Game Worn Shoes "Portion of Proceeds to Ukraine Relief Fund"
Michael Jordan made his NBA debut on October 26th, 1984, with the Chicago Bulls. From day one, it was his goal to lead his team to the World Championship. Once there, Jordan had no intention of letting go of the NBA Championship trophy, and these shoes, worn during the 1993 NBA Playoffs / Finals run, the team’s 3-Peat (third consecutive championship), is a tangible testament to that feat of endurance and excellence.
Many contemporaries to Michael Jordan never got to taste a Championship. Charles Barkley, Reggie Miller, John Stockton, and Karl Malone were all denied. Michael had a lot of barriers to overcome being winning a ring. Keeping him from instant success were the 1985 Bucks, 1986 Celtics, and Jordan’s last obstacle, the 1988-1989 Pistons.
Jordan and the Bulls would first become World Champion in 1991, repeating in 1992, and in 1993, capping off the franchises first 3-Peat.
These shoes were purchased by our consignor immediately after the 1993 season and were sold with a plaque which reads Game 4. At the time of the sale, these shoes were represented as being worn during the 1993 NBA Finals, Game 4. As was the practice with most charity auctions and sales at the time, no formal LOA was presented. Our consignor is willing to provide a letter of provenance detailing their ownership.
South Milwaukee, WI: Midwest auctioneer MEARS Online Auctions is currently accepting bids on a freshly discovered pair of shoes worn by Michael Jordan during his 1993 NBA Playoffs / Finals Run which ended in a third World Championship for the Chicago Bulls and the team’s first of two 3-Peats. Shoes are estimated to be valued at $75,000+. “Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls elevated their legacy during 1993 by winning the franchises first 3-Peat championship (1991, 1992, 1993). This was the last style of shoes Jordan would wear before announcing his first retirement and playing professional baseball,” states MEARS Auctions president, Troy R Kinunen.
In light of recent events, a portion of the proceeds will immediately be donated to a yet to be determined Ukraine Relief Fund. Auction is now live and ends on Saturday, March 5th, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST. Auction can be seen at https://www.mearsonlineauctions.com/.
MEARS Auctions is an internet based sales venue that operates out the 15,000 square foot MEARS Corporate Research and Conference Center located in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin. As a separate division within the MEARS structure, we can focus almost exclusively on obtaining and offering unique and quality sports, pop culture, and Americana memorabilia for your consideration.
Our auction cycle, combining both large and small events, allows us to ensure that we can offer something to all collectors, no matter their personal interests or budget. We do all this with the same level of commitment and integrity that collectors have become accustomed to associating with the MEARS name.
