Kat Trevino “2022 Best Artist of Los Angeles" Uses Her Art to Heal Depression & Anxiety in a COVID Recovering World

Award Winning Healing Artist Kat Trevino Museum accomplished art decor by digital artist Kat Trevino

Woman’s history month this March highlights the art of Kat Trevino – a groundbreaking Artist that is making history of her own -

Art is ‘The Great Escape’ - I want to transport people to different worlds in a surreal life where anything is possible and hope never dies.” — award-winning artist Kat Trevino

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kat Trevino, a phenomenal artist who was named "Best Artist" in Los Angeles in 2022, utilizes her art to heal others. The Art Therapy Institute of North Carolina chose a select group of worldwide renowned artists to participate in a virtual art exhibition. Kat Trevino, representing the United States, contributed her genus to this ensemble and inspiring event with her surreal-like Art.

In a world where Covid and emotional mental health has declined, art has been acclaimed as a cure for despair, anxiety, and the desire to express oneself.

The mission of A.T.I is to improve the well-being of different communities by providing accessible, strengths-based, culturally responsive art therapy, education, and research.

Kat Trevino has been creating art and exhibiting in galleries, museums, online, and public spaces reaching the maximum viewers as possible. Her public art debuted in Los Angeles' notorious "Mural Row," where her work was featured in several television shows and films that graced the city for decades.

The city of Palm Springs Public Art Commission selected Kat Trevino to design public art for their renowned Art District.

Trevino’s first piece opens the city's art walk on Palm Canyon as it welcomes you to the unique Art of the desert jewel that is like no other. She has also painted pieces for Cathedral City and Sherman Oaks, where she just completed a painting on Van Nuys Blvd adding to the city’s beauty and culture.

Kat Trevino’s visionary artistry is available to view online and in public spaces for all to enjoy.

Kat’s ‘Kattworks Kollections’ has many selections available from Artwork, Jewelry, and printed tapestries for purchase on her website: WWW.KATTWORKS.COM

Follow her on Instagram at www.instagram.com/kattrevino1258