Flags ordered to half-staff in mourning for Officer Robert Duran

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday ordered all flags in the state of New Mexico to half-staff in mourning for Santa Fe Police Officer Robert Duran, who was killed in the line of duty on March 2.

The executive order directing flags to half-staff from Thursday, March 3, through sundown Monday, March 7, can be found here.

The governor issued the following statement:

“Yesterday, a tragic incident in Santa Fe claimed the lives of two dedicated public servants: Officer Robert Duran and retired Las Vegas firefighter Frank Lovato. Officer Duran was, by all accounts, a committed and beloved member of the Santa Fe Police Department and a loving father, husband, and son. He served the Santa Fe community with dedication and selflessness, and I join New Mexicans from around the state in expressing my utmost gratitude to him and his family for his service. My prayers are also with the loved ones of retired Las Vegas firefighter Frank Lovato, who was integral to the growth of the town’s fire department. This is a terrible loss, and the families, friends and colleagues of Officer Duran and Mr. Lovato are in my prayers, as are all of New Mexico’s first responders who put their lives on the line for us every day.”