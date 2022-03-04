Aspen Distillers to sponsor ACES' Wild and Scenic Film Festival
The festival will take place Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 16.ASPEN, COLORADO, USA, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspen Distillers is sponsoring the seventh annual Aspen Center for Environmental Studies' (ACES) Wild and Scenic Film Festival, a showcase of internationally acclaimed short films that are intended to both inform and inspire action.
This sponsorship represents a commitment to Aspen’s culture, community education and stewardship of the land. Proceeds from the event benefit ACES' Tomorrow's Voices program, which provides civics and environmental leadership education to regional high school students.
“We are thrilled to begin to support this festival and engage with the community in this way,” Aspen Distillers Founder Matt Patel said. “We’re firmly rooted in the ‘Aspen Idea’ of empowering the mind, body and spirit through nature’s beauty and are excited to support ACES through this festival that will inspire action for the good of the environment.”
The first night of the film series, March 15, will focus on adventure and advocacy, and the second night, March 16, will explore the theme "Our Food Future."
“We really see these themes as aligned with Aspen Distillers,” Patel said. Aspen Distillers is currently pursuing the Living Building Challenge, an extremely rigorous green building certification and philosophy that encourages regenerative design and operation.
“The Living Building Challenge covers everything from regional, sustainable agriculture and food systems to community education and access to nature,” Patel said.
The sponsorship comes on the heels of another collaboration with ACES to restore the soil quality for agricultural fields at the distillery. Aspen Distillers will use the nutrient rich sediment from the ACES restoration project of Hallam Lake Nature Preserve — not only providing a solution for the wet heavy material produced from dredging the lake, but also providing a sustainable soil amendment for the distillery property.
Other sponsors of the event include Gorsuch Ski, Aspen Daily News and Patagonia. Tickets are $15 for the first night and $35 (food included) for the second night and can be purchased here.
ABOUT ASPEN DISTILLERS
Aspen Distillers was founded by Matthew Patel who assembled an ecosystem of talent to develop the first distillery in Pitkin County. The project is inspired by Aspen’s beauty and is firmly anchored in the “Aspen Idea” — first articulated in the 1940s — that human beings reach their highest level when the mind, body and spirit are empowered by nature’s beauty. Aspen Distillers has built its foundation on a commitment to protecting the environment, corporate responsibility and sustainability. The distillery will meet LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum certification and will go through a one-year audit governed by the International Living Future Institute to meet the Living Building Challenge, the most rigorous award for regenerative building practices.
