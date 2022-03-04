American Diabetes Association® Better Choices for Life Program Partners with Lavior
Lavior joins the ADA initiative to help consumers make informed choices about products available for people with diabetesMIAMI , UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lavior is proud to announce participation in the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) Better Choices for Life Program. This program is designed to help consumers make better informed choices about products involving diabetes care. Products bearing the Better Choices for Life mark meet specific guidelines and the claims are supported by scientific evidence that meets the expectations of the ADA’s science and health care experts.
After over 12 years of research, Lavior’s Diabetic Wound Care products are revolutionary, being all-natural products utilizing very precise enzymes of a specific plant found to have significant wound healing capabilities. Lavior’s Diabetic Wound Gel is one of the approved products participating in ADA Better Choices for Life program mark. The product is clinically proven and specifically formulated for diabetic skin conditions. The main benefits include:
• Over the counter, natural ingredients, and no steroids
• Creates an optimal environment around the wound for healing and skin regeneration, even for hard-to-heal diabetic ulcers that lead to amputations
• Promotes the healing of diabetic wounds
“We are extremely proud to participate in the ADA’s Better Choices for Life Program,” said Lavior founder Anabelle Savion. “Our mission is to improve the quality of life for people with diabetes by providing innovative and natural solutions in preventive care, wound care, and skin infection mitigation. Our motivation for providing first-class products was inspired by both the current lack of effective treatments and emerging public concern regarding the alarming health risks associated with products containing synthetic agents. Lavior’s high-quality and affordable products are the best wound and skincare products on the market to help people live a healthier life despite everyday challenges.”
For more information about the Better Choices for Life Program, visit diabetes.org/get-involved/better-choices-life. To learn more about Lavior’s Diabetic Wound Gel, go to www.lavior.com/collections/diabetic-skincare-wound-care/products/natural-diabetic-wound-gel.
About Lavior, Inc.
Lavior is a woman-owned company, and the only company exclusively dedicated to the therapeutic diabetes skin care market. Lavior provides natural and effective non-Rx treatment alternatives for diabetic wounds, skin conditions, inflammation and pain. All Lavior products are FDA OTC (over-the-counter) approved and manufactured in a cGMP FDA-compliant manufacturing facility in the United States. Lavior’s products are backed by more than 10 years of research and clinical safety trials, with proven efficacy. Its superior products consistently outperform conventional treatments.
To learn more, visit www.lavior.com.
About the American Diabetes Association®
The American Diabetes Association® (ADA) is the nation’s leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 81 years the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).
