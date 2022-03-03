eZ-XPO Launches The World's 1st Global Trade Network 365 for Virtual Trade Mission

Global Trade Network 365 vs Traditional Physical/Virtual Trade Mission Virtual Exhibit Hall Virtual Booth for Trade Show, Classroom and Job Fair

Revolutionizing global trade mission and exhibition to connect companies on closing out supply chain silos worldwide for higher ROI

With the current global pandemic, oil/gas energy crisis, geopolitical conflict, and hybrid trend, every company have to upgrade their global business operations to thrive 24/7 and 365 days” — Matt Fok, CEO & Founder, eZ-XPO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eZ-Xpo, the global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network, announced the World's 1st All-in-1 Global Trade 365 (GTN365) Solution for multinational companies and local businesses for international expansion for hybrid/virtual trade mission 365 days.

eZ-XPO – Global Trade Network 365 consists of all the critical features to fix the traditional global trade barriers for all international partners and organizations to engage and collaborate every day:

• Glocal Virtual Trade Mission 365 by Country & Industry - empowering all to host virtual trade missions by country or/and industry. GTN365 enables all to access multiple virtual trade missions across various countries simultaneously.

• Global Trade Collaboration with No Boundaries and Time Zone Limitation empowers international partners to connect 24/7 across multiple GTN365 Networks and local business chambers for ongoing collaboration and building trust for a long-term business relationship. The GTN365 allows all stakeholders to engage 24/7 through video/text chat for continued cooperation and build trust for a long-term business relationship.

• Global Trade Intelligence Network – empowers international trade experts to share insights by creating a new "Amazon Alexa" for global trade on world trade best practices, regulations, and policy in each country with AI Chatbot. The GTN365 AI Chatbot can relearn and retrain subject matter topics 24/7.

"In light of the current global pandemic, oil/gas energy crisis, geopolitical conflict, and hybrid work/event trend, every multinational company, and local business have to upgrade their global business operations to thrive from in-person or virtual trade mission to a new global trade network for 365 days and 24/7.

Global Trade 365 is not just another virtual trade mission event, but it is a new game changer global trade hub where organizations can host virtual trade missions every day with other partners by country and industry.

The ultimate benefits are tremendous because it can close out all silos of global partners to nurture daily collaborative opportunities and build trust for a long-term business relationship. Finally, not only can we keep everyone SAFE, and also boost bottom line higher ROI with fewer costs and time, help save the planet from reducing carbon footprint," said Matt Fok, CEO, and Founder of eZ-XPO.

Here is a shortlist of early global adopters of GTN365: Empire Business Brokers, Global V Square,

Government Blockchain Association, Ikorodu Chamber of Commerce ICCI, International Organization for Women in Trade, North Star Marketing Group, NFT Galleria, Procesa Incentives, SheTrades Global, Ulead International, and Urban Farming 365.

GTN365 is also offering a special FREE subscription to Ukraine companies or exhibition organizers to thrive during the current challenging crisis. Please contact Matt Fok at mfok@ez-xpo.com.

For more detailed information about Global Trade 365 Solution, please check out https://globaltrade365.net/ or book a FREE consultation here.

About eZ-Xpo

eZ-Xpo is a global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network empowering businesses to connect, collaborate, and promote through networks of virtual expo marketplaces for lead generation. eZ-Xpo reinvents the trade show and lead generation industry with a revolutionary new approach to virtual events, virtual trade shows, private business networking marketplace. eZ-Xpo delivers the world's 1st all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace that seamlessly integrates with built-in marketing automation to follow up with every prospective customer during and after the event.

eZ-Xpo has been operating in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, for over five years. eZ-Xpo has deployed the world’s all-in-1 Virtual Expo Network, results-oriented virtual collaborative marketing solutions for different industry leaders and Associations such as Truist Corporate Bank, New York Life, Boeing, Raytheon, New England Hemophilia Association, Pfizer, CVS Specialty, Genentech, Bayer, HUD-Envision Centers, U.S. Transportation Security Administration, United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), U.S. Secret Service, and Military Sealift Command (MSC).

For more information on eZ-Xpo, please visit www.eZ-Xpo.com

Contact Information

eZ-Xpo

Matt Fok

Founder and CEO

Email: mfok@eZ-Xpo.com

Phone: 1-888-718-5333

JumpStart Global Trade with Virtual Trade Mission