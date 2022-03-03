Submit Release
BOATING FATALITY ON HATCHIE RIVER

GILT EDGE, Tenn. --- A 59-year-old Burlison man lost his life when a 14-foot aluminum boat capsized on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, on the Hatchie River in Tipton County.  Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers responded with the Gilt Edge Fire Department to an unresponsive boater at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Reports stated that Steven D. Campbell was found unresponsive and pronounced deceased by the Tipton County Medical Examiner.  He was not wearing a lifejacket at the time.

The Hatchie River is currently in action stage at 16 feet with hazardous water conditions.  This is the fourth fatal boating accident in Tennessee this year.

---TWRA---

