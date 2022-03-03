UTPB’s College of Business earns AACSB accreditation

The University of Texas Permian Basin College of Business has once again reaffirmed accreditation by The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

ODESSA, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Texas Permian Basin College of Business has once again reaffirmed accreditation by The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) . AACSB accreditation is known worldwide as the longest-standing, most recognized form of specialized accreditation that an institution and its business programs can earn. By earning this accreditation, UT Permian Basin’s College of Business is among only five percent of business schools worldwide with AACSB accreditation which places us in an elite group of universities.“It makes me so proud of UTPB, our students, and our faculty, all of whom understand the value of this hard-earned recognition,” said Dr. Steve Beach, Dean of the College of Business. “This accreditation signifies that our students obtain the very best in business education, on par with the best universities anywhere. The focus by AACSB on continual improvement means that we always strive to enhance the educational experience for our students. We are tasked with serving our students, the Permian Basin, and the world.”The AACSB accreditation is a voluntary, non-governmental process that includes a rigorous external review of a school's mission, faculty qualifications, curricula, and ability to provide the highest-quality programs. By AACSB standards, UTPB’s College of Business is required to prepare students with skills for the future. With this expectation and to better serve the PermianBasin, The College of Business added undergraduate business degrees in Healthcare Management and Energy Land Management, which means the University has hired faculty members with deep expertise in those subjects. Research indicates that future careers will call for even more graduate-level education. Because of this, UT Permian Basin is adding a master’s degree in Energy Business, to our Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Professional Accountancy (MPA) programs. To meet AACSB requirements, UTPB’s faculty instituted higher research standards that are appropriate for a school with such strong graduate programs.“Part of our mission at UT Permian Basin is to serve our region by producing high-quality graduates. The AACSB accreditation for the College of Business proves that our students are receiving a top-notch education at UTPB, and then they enter the workforce as skilled professionals,” said Dr. Sandra Woodley, UT Permian Basin President. “This prestigious distinction helps UTPB’s College of Business stand out above the rest.”The University of Texas Permian Basin College of Business offers degree paths in accounting, finance, management, marketing, and Energy Land Management. Students can also earn a Masters of Businesses Administration (MBA) with tracks in accounting, finance, marketing, public health, and energy business. To learn more about UTPB’s College of Business and to apply, visit utpb.edu/business