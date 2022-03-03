New Royal Podcast Reveals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Future Plans and More

Kinsey Schofield's To Di For Daily podcast

Will the Sussexes find their place within the monarchy alongside King Charles? Tom Quinn shared his thoughts with Kinsey Schofield's To Di For Daily podcast.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles-based royal commentator and the founder of ToDiForDaily.com, Kinsey Schofield, has launched the To Di For Daily podcast. Episode one kicks off with 'Scandals of the Royal Palaces' author Tom Quinn. Quinn exclusively reveals to Schofield that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be looking to revisit their relationship with the royal family once Prince Charles ascends to the throne. “Both Meghan and Harry believe that when the elder royals die,” says Quinn, “They may well be able to come back and be the part-time royals that they really wanted to be.”

The author also discusses conversations he's had with Kensington Palace staff and how the Duchess of Sussex's behavior differed from Princess Diana's: “That was another contrast that various servants said to me about the difference between Meghan and Diana. I think Meghan was always worried that people wouldn’t treat her as if she really was a member of the royal family. So she was overly harsh and got cross with the servants.”

Additionally, Schofield and Quinn debate whether the powers that be within the palace might be trying to change the Charles, Diana, and Camilla narrative ahead of the Duchess of Cornwall becoming Queen Consort: “I’m absolutely convinced that Diana did not cheat first. I think she was really in love with Charles. She was very innocent then swept up by the heir to the throne.”

Interviews previously exclusive to ToDiForDaily.com are also now available to stream including conversations with authors Andrew Morton and Christopher Andersen. Both interviews made headlines around the globe.

Expect the podcast to include exciting insight from royal experts and authors. Find quick links to the To Di For Daily podcast at ToDiForDaily.com or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Kinsey Schofield is an entertainment reporter, royal commentator, and the founder of ToDiForDaily.com. She provides weekly commentary for the UK's GB News and is a regular on Access Hollywood and Fox News. She will be featured in an upcoming three-part documentary about Princess Diana for Fox Nation. Kinsey is available for royal commentary.

ToDiForDaily.com is a pop-culture take on the British Royal Family and a celebration of the life of Princess Diana. The royal fansite has been featured on BBC, Access Hollywood, Fox News, AP, CheddarTV, and more. “We believe that Diana's pretty face matched her pretty heart and our mission is to live every day with our hearts on display like Princess Diana.”

