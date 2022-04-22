Vermont US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran Who Has Lung Cancer in Vermont-and Who Had Navy Asbestos Exposure-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

For compensation to be possible for a person like this it is incredibly important they be able to recall the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos in the navy or at work.” — Vermont US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

BURLINGTON , VERMONT , USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vermont US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are passionate about making certain the Navy Veterans or people who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work before 1982 get compensated if they have recently been diagnosed with lung cancer. To get the compensation job done for a person like this we have endorsed, and we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. If the person-we have just described in Vermont has just been diagnosed with lung cancer-please call attorney Erik Karst at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation.

"For compensation to be possible for a person like this it is incredibly important they be able to recall the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos in the navy or at work. It is this information that will become the foundation for a compensation claim-as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303.

"Most people like this never get compensated because they are under the impression the $30 billion dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for people with mesothelioma only. In fact-these trust funds were also set up for people with lung cancer as well." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Vermont US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Burlington, South Burlington, Rutland, Barre, Montpelier or anywhere in Vermont. https://Vermont.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in Vermont include the US Navy, asbestos miners, power plant workers, public utility workers, paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, machinists, mechanics, and construction workers. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

Important Note from the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate: “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact. Frequently compensation for people like this might exceed $100,000.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.