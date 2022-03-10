Bandera Market Moves to Helotes, TX
Bandera Market once at Bandera Pointe Shopping Center from 2018-2021 has found a home in Helotes, TX starting 3/25 open Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays.HELOTES, TEXAS, USA, March 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bandera Market is Back on Bandera Road in Helotes, Texas.
The community missed us as we have received an outpouring of requests to return to Bandera Road.
11851 Bandera Road, Helotes Texas 78023 in Santikos Silverado 16 Shopping Center. Bandera Market will be back on Bandera Road starting on 3/25!
The new hours will be:
Fridays 2-6PM
Saturdays 10-5PM
Sundays 11-5PM.
The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and to experience the amazing vendors firsthand. There will be food trucks, fresh produce, honey, wood workers, fresh squeezed lemonade, BBQ, local honey, Poteet strawberries and so much more!
“We are so excited to bring Bandera Market back to Bandera road where it belongs,” said Gilda Mitat-Del Valle. “
Bandera Market is a state certified farmer's market that rose to fame during the pandemic providing a safe environment for vendors during COVID.
Bandera Market has been in business since 2018. When COVID-19 hit in March, the previous owners decided to close down. This is when Gilda & Vanessa stepped in and purchased the market from previous owners.
The ladies were already vendors at the market and knew that closing down would hurt too many local businesses and the community looking for more outdoor venues.
In May, they re-opened the market with COVID-19 precautions in place. Bandera Market quickly became known as the safest market to visit during the pandemic. We led the way with safety precautions. Not only that, they were voted #2 farmers market for 2020 behind the famous Pearl Farmers' Market by SA Current & Sa Express News readers!
Bandera Market is a disabled veteran & women owned small business. We are open year round every weekend of the year Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays!
In 2021, Bandera Market quickly exploded into a huge market where we were having to deny vendors due to size capacity and restrictions the location placed on the market. In 12/21, Bandera Market ended its relationship with Bandera Pointe Shopping Center and merged with its sister market GNW Market.
The New Location is back on Bandera Road and around the corner from our previous location:
11851 Bandera Road, #199
Helotes, TX 78023
To contact our team call: 740-563-2274 or email info@banderamarket.com
“Since the previous location was very close to Helotes, Bandera Market is known to the San Antonio & the Helotes Community,” said Gilda Mitat-Del Valle. “ "This new location now allows food trucks and more food. We are so excited to bring an even bigger selection of vendors to the Helotes Community. ”
