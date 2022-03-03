Media Play News Celebrates DVD Launch Anniversary with Special '25 Years of Digital Entertainment' Project

Media Play News 25 Years of Digital Entertainment

Trade Publication Plans Special Sections, Podcasts, Essays, Commemorative Book

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the U.S. launch of DVD, Media Play News is producing a special project celebrating DVD’s legacy and chronicling the digital revolution in entertainment that it triggered.

“Without DVD, there would be no digital delivery of movies, no streaming, no Netflix,” said Media Play News publisher and editorial director Thomas K. Arnold. “DVD was not just the most successful consumer electronics product launch in history, but it also led to the mass digitization of content, particularly on the library side, which opened the door to every avenue of digital delivery we have today, including streaming.

“And let’s not forget that Netflix began life as a DVD-by-mail rental service.”

The project, “25 Years of Digital Entertainment,” will consist of a detailed chronology that will be split between March and April issues of Media Play News, and feature exclusive interviews with such key players as Warren Lieberfarb, the father of DVD, and Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Co.

“25 Years of Digital Entertainment, Part 1: The Disc That Changed the World” will focus on the development, launch and subsequent success of DVD as well as its two successor formats, Blu-ray Disc and 4K Ultra HD.

“25 Years of Digital Entertainment, Part 2: The Digital Stream” will chronicle the history of digital distribution, from its cable pay-per-view roots to the first attempts to deliver video-on-demand by the telcos right up to the present surge in subscription streaming.

Media Play News also is producing a series of podcasts that will be available on Spotify, Apple and other leading platforms, as well as a commemorative book.

In addition, essays by industry leaders reflecting on the DVD launch and its legacy will be published online throughout March and April and also will be included in the book.

