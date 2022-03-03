Aviva Woman Announces New Non-Hormonal Treatment for Women’s Wellness
Addyi® is the #1 FDA-Approved treatment for low libido in premenopausal women
As women, we’re often told that our low libido is due to depression, low testosterone, or postpartum. But HSDD is a real disorder”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviva Woman today announced that it has become one of Utah’s first providers to offer Addyi®(flibanserin 100 mg). Known as “The Little Pink Pill” for women, Addyi® is an FDA-approved, non-hormonal pill for Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) in premenopausal women.
— Suzi Sands
“As women, we’re often told that our low libido is due to depression, low testosterone, or postpartum. But HSDD is a real disorder,” says Suzi Sands, Aviva Woman founder and CEO. “Addyi® is incredibly affordable, and it’s about time women have a better option than hearing, ‘it’s all in your head.’”
HSDD is characterized as frustrating low libido and is known as the most common form of sexual dysfunction in premenopausal woman. Believed to be caused by an imbalance of chemicals in the brain, HSDD develops in patients who previously had no problem with sexual desire. It is not due to a co-existing medical or psychiatric condition, relational problems, or the effects of a medication or other drug substance.
Clinically proven as a safe and effective treatment for HSDD, Addyi® is a once-a-day pill that helps improve desire, sexual function, and intimacy on a rated scale.
“Addyi® is the number one prescribed treatment for HSDD in premenopausal women, and we’re excited to see how Addyi® might address low libido in postmenopausal women, too,” says Sands.
Addyi® is available at Aviva Woman through in-office or telehealth visits. For more information, visit avivawoman.com.
ABOUT AVIVA WO/MAN: Aviva Woman has been recognized as one of Utah’s most successful practices for sexual function treatments. Its award-winning team of fully licensed providers and estheticians specializes in bioidentical hormone therapy, IV infusion, gut restoration, and medical grade aesthetic services. For more information on Aviva Woman, visit avivawoman.com or call/text 801.500.0919.
Suzi Sands
AVIVA WO/MAN
+1 801-494-7486
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn