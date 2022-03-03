Loretto man charged with multiple tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office recently charged Kerry Gilbert Dalbec, of Loretto, with five felony counts of failing to file income tax returns.

According to the complaint, Mr. Dalbec willfully failed to file his state income tax returns for tax years 2016 through 2020. The complaint states that Mr. Dalbec earned enough income through his business, Quality 1 Fencing and Electric Lawn Service, during those years to be required to file income tax returns in Minnesota. The complaint alleges that the department sent Mr. Dalbec multiple letters regarding his obligation to file tax returns and pay taxes. According to the complaint, Mr. Dalbec owes over $25,700 in income tax, penalties, and interest.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

Get the latest news and updates from the Minnesota Department of Revenue by following the department on Facebook and Twitter or by signing up for our email subscription list.