‘The Digital Mind of Tomorrow’ has launched the beta edition! Due to high demand, the Beta Reading Deadline Extended.
Visionary leader who identified the future as the Intelligence Revolution 1.0, Isabella Wang, has released a beta edition of "The Digital Mind of Tomorrow."
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The long-awaited book, 'The Digital Mind of Tomorrow,' has been published in a beta edition to gather feedback from enthusiastic followers and supporters who have been waiting for the book with wide eyes.
Due to tremendous demand, the book launch team made a last-minute decision today to extend the beta reading application date to March 7th. Since the beta version was released, the book has garnered hundreds of inquiries. Many digital leaders and professionals, including executives from leading businesses and organizations, have expressed interest in participating. The book launch team member said they weren't expecting such a turnout. While they've already had more than enough candidates to complete the beta reading, more professionals have requested to participate. To ensure that the beta reading is of the highest standard, only around 10% of the applicants will be selected as beta readers.
"Congratz, Isabella. I'm looking forward to reading it and promoting it, of course! " recognized by Radde, Vice President, Digital Experience of T-Systems, the leading provider of digital services with around 28,000 employees worldwide and annual revenues of EUR 4.2 billion.
Depending on the book's genre and the author's expectations, there are several ways to beta-read a book. To guarantee the effectiveness of beta reading feedback, the book launch team has created a special instruction to assist beta reading participants in receiving adequate input and making the beta reading process as smooth as possible. All beta readers are pre-screened to ensure that they fit the book's target audience.
Isabella Wang, the author of the book ‘The Digital Mind of Tomorrow,’ expressed her deepest gratitude to her followers, colleagues, and supporters on the day of the book beta reading launch, including dozens of leaders and professionals who mentored and supported her during the book writing process, from business organizations and educational institutions such as Unilever, McKinsey, Cornell University, Google, City University of New York, Forbes Council, and many others.
“It's such a relief and a wonderful feeling to have the first edition of my book published, and I'm both nervous and excited to see how the response turns out. As I mentioned in the beta reading guide, writing a book in this genre (or probably any genre) is full of challenges and emotions. So I'm grateful for everyone's support in taking me this far. " According to Isabella Wang, author of ‘The Digital Mind of Tomorrow.’
“Folks, this is going to be a significant book with great minds sharing valuable insights. I am thrilled about our next generation of bright thinkers like Isabella. " According to Zambito, Founder of Buyer Persona and Futurist.
"Big congrats on your effort, energy, and the sacrifice you dedicated to this project. It's a fantastic accomplishment. I'm looking forward to reading and promoting it. Creative House and I are proud of you. " - Says Pavlov, CEO at Creative House.
If you'd like to be a beta reader for the book, the ‘Digital Mind of Tomorrow' launch team recommends that to request it directly by March 7th, 2022, on the author's website, www.isabellawang.us, rather than sending emails or private messages on social media.
About Isabella Wang:
Isabella Wang is an author, a social entrepreneur, a business leader, and an international speaker. Isabella demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to digital transformation as a partner at the ‘Creative House’ and as a board member and operations director at the ‘New York Marketing Association.’ Isabella is devoted to supporting ambitious individuals and businesses in unlocking success in a world of change through game-changing marketing strategies, actionable insights, innovation, and the sharing of resources. She has years of expertise working with and building business communities with members of over one million professionals. Isabella is on a mission to humanize the world by leveraging the power of technology. From her expert knowledge of digitalization to her visionary work on her debut book, ‘The Digital Mind of Tomorrow’, Isabella brings a challenging voice to the historical turning point of a technology-empowered fast-evolving future that goes beyond understanding and its impact on individuals, businesses, and society.
About ‘The Digital Mind of Tomorrow’
Taking an in-depth look at digital transformation, from human evolution to the fast-changing digital world, ‘The Digital Mind of Tomorrow’ invites us to question: where can accelerated technological progression take us?
Examining the impact of modern technology on society, business, and human behavior. As technology grows and evolves at an unprecedented rate, what does digital transformation mean for humanity? Can we embrace sustainable growth before it’s too late?
Featuring exclusive interviews with high-tech thinkers, ‘The Digital Mind of Tomorrow’ inspires us to leverage the power of technology rather than fear it, re-evaluate how to increase business growth in a digital-first world, and reimagine humanity’s future together.
