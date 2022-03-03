Say What?: Irreverent Essays of a Bemused Atheist
You Heard That Right: a Bemused Atheist’s Response to Religious Dogma
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joel T. Heinen’s Say What?: Irreverent Essays of a Bemused Atheist is a literary
diatribe on the idiosyncrasies of theism in general; an elaboration to the proverbial follow-up titular
question “Say What?” by a rational being when confronted with religious notions that require a
degree of mental gymnastics to be taken seriously. Joel T. Heinen’s work will be part of the
featured books in the upcoming Tucson Festival of books slated on March 12-13 at the University
of Arizona.
Heinen writes, “Many people define their religion to be the all-encompassing paradigm of their
existence that causes them to do completely virtuous, altruistic things. Yet religion also causes
others, who are equally or even more pious, to commit mass murder.” The excerpt, especially the
latter statement mirrors the American theoretical physicist Steven Weinberg’s sentiment when he
said that with the absence of religion, good people will do good things and evil people will do evil
things, it takes religion for good people to do evil things. This inconsistency of the religious facade
is just one of the observations that Heinen points out in his book. From the apparent monopolizing
of morality by religious institutions to the absurdity of Pascal’s wager, Heinen indiscriminately
and objectively tears apart theistic epistemologies — to the point beyond resurrection — and
reduces them to the farce that they truly are. The book is aimed mostly at atheists, people in the
process of deconstructing their faith; theists are also encouraged to read it as well, prompting the
following questions: How did you acquire religion? Why? What do you believe? Why? Why not
believe other equally implausible things that others do believe?
Purchase your copy of this enlightening and equally hilarious book in Amazon and other online
bookstores.
Say What?: Irreverent Essays of a Bemused Atheist
Written by Joel T. Heinen
Paperback |
Kindle |
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+15109755034 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter