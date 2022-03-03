You Heard That Right: a Bemused Atheist’s Response to Religious Dogma

“Many people define their religion to be the all-encompassing paradigm of their existence that causes them to do completely virtuous, altruistic things. Yet religion also causes others, ...” — Joel H

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joel T. Heinen’s Say What?: Irreverent Essays of a Bemused Atheist is a literary

diatribe on the idiosyncrasies of theism in general; an elaboration to the proverbial follow-up titular

question “Say What?” by a rational being when confronted with religious notions that require a

degree of mental gymnastics to be taken seriously. Joel T. Heinen’s work will be part of the

featured books in the upcoming Tucson Festival of books slated on March 12-13 at the University

of Arizona.

Heinen writes, “Many people define their religion to be the all-encompassing paradigm of their

existence that causes them to do completely virtuous, altruistic things. Yet religion also causes

others, who are equally or even more pious, to commit mass murder.” The excerpt, especially the

latter statement mirrors the American theoretical physicist Steven Weinberg’s sentiment when he

said that with the absence of religion, good people will do good things and evil people will do evil

things, it takes religion for good people to do evil things. This inconsistency of the religious facade

is just one of the observations that Heinen points out in his book. From the apparent monopolizing

of morality by religious institutions to the absurdity of Pascal’s wager, Heinen indiscriminately

and objectively tears apart theistic epistemologies — to the point beyond resurrection — and

reduces them to the farce that they truly are. The book is aimed mostly at atheists, people in the

process of deconstructing their faith; theists are also encouraged to read it as well, prompting the

following questions: How did you acquire religion? Why? What do you believe? Why? Why not

believe other equally implausible things that others do believe?

Purchase your copy of this enlightening and equally hilarious book in Amazon and other online

bookstores.

Say What?: Irreverent Essays of a Bemused Atheist

Written by Joel T. Heinen

Paperback |

Kindle |