Royalton Barracks/ Home Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Petit Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2000818

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Max Trenosky

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#:(802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: February(late)-March(early), daylight hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 67 Route 4 & 701 Route 12, Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Petit Larceny

VICTIMS: William Roberts Age 67 & Gaurang Kadakia Age 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCES: Hartland, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is seeking to identify the vehicle and operator of attached media file. The operator in the media file was involved in a theft of a gas can from a property in late February. The property being located at 67 Route 4 in the town of Hartland. A second similar incident occurred in early March at a residence located at 701 Rt. 12 in the town of Hartland. The attached media file shows a blue Chevrolet S-10 truck being operated by a slender, Caucasian male who was involved in the incidents listed above. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Royalton at 802-234-9933. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.