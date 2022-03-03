Royalton Barracks/ Home Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Petit Larceny
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2000818
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Max Trenosky
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#:(802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: February(late)-March(early), daylight hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 67 Route 4 & 701 Route 12, Hartland, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Petit Larceny
VICTIMS: William Roberts Age 67 & Gaurang Kadakia Age 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCES: Hartland, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is seeking to identify the vehicle and operator of attached media file. The operator in the media file was involved in a theft of a gas can from a property in late February. The property being located at 67 Route 4 in the town of Hartland. A second similar incident occurred in early March at a residence located at 701 Rt. 12 in the town of Hartland. The attached media file shows a blue Chevrolet S-10 truck being operated by a slender, Caucasian male who was involved in the incidents listed above. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Royalton at 802-234-9933. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.