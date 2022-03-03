Submit Release
News Search

There were 947 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,518 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks/ Home Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Petit Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B2000818

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Max Trenosky                          

 

STATION: Royalton Barracks                  

 

CONTACT#:(802)234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: February(late)-March(early), daylight hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: 67 Route 4 & 701 Route 12, Hartland, VT

 

VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Petit Larceny

VICTIMS:   William Roberts Age 67 & Gaurang Kadakia Age 51   

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCES: Hartland, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is seeking to identify the vehicle and operator of attached media file.  The operator in the media file was involved in a theft of a gas can from a property in late February. The property being located at 67 Route 4 in the town of Hartland.  A second similar incident occurred in early March at a residence located at 701 Rt. 12 in the town of Hartland.  The attached media file shows a blue Chevrolet S-10 truck being operated by a slender, Caucasian male who was involved in the incidents listed above. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Royalton at 802-234-9933. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks/ Home Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Petit Larceny

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.