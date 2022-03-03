Poet speaks the language of love and yearning through a collection of poems

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Always having the affinity for poems and love for penning immaculate short

stories, Rea - Silvia Costin has once again graced the poetry scene by publishing her work Pearls

On A String: Love Songs Volume I. A long list of achievements for her poetry works such as having

won the Best Poems and Poets of 2001, 2002, 2003, and 2005, The Theatre of the Mind, and The

Celebration of Honors, as well as Who’s Who in Poetry 2004 and 2005 — backs her innate skill

as an exalted poet of her generation. Published by Authors Press, Costin’s Pearls On A String:

Love Songs Volume 1 will be exhibited at the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books this coming March

12-13, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona.

A great source of outlet in letting out what she feels, feelings that her mouth cannot and fails to

utter to others, along with the vision to share with others her philosophy and own understanding

of life, and to give intimate testimony of her undeniable faith in God, best depicts what poetry

means to Costin. Aside from her delicate and devoted way of speaking through her readers with

her words and thoughts, Costin also has the rare ability to connect with readers through her

immense love for poetry and life itself. She was able to let it out through this volume of her

struggles as she ventured into life, and the lessons she learned after going through those hardships.

After being trampled with the unexpected need to write with such force that left her no choice but

to follow, Costin then published her first book Short Stories: The Story of a Refugee back in 1997,

her first trilogy AVDELA: A Macedonian Village in the Northwestern Greece: Thiana’s Native

Land back in 2003. In 2004, Costin published the second volume of her first anticipated trilogy

ATHENS, and finally the third book America: The Final Destination.

Rea - Silvia Costin also has the President’s Award for Excellence in Literature from the National

Authors Registry under her belt apart from being a professional engineer.

You can grab your copy of the book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

Pearls On A String: Love Songs Volume I

Written by: Rea - Silvia Costin, P.E.

Paperback |

