Lois, A Woman of Valor
William Zuspan’s bittersweet memoir is set to be exhibited at the Tucson Book Fair 2022
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lois, A Woman of Valor by William Zuspan is an ardent memoir that depicts a
love that blossomed nearly ten years of not seeing each other again— an unconditional love that
started with friendship and lasted ‘till death do they part. This work is pieced together by a simple
story of courage, suffering, and happiness that will leave readers in benevolence.
Bill, at first, did not see the tragedies and heartaches past his and Lois’s shared friendly looks and
teaching techniques back when the first time they met, teaching at the same Sunday school.
Everything came to a halt when Lois did not return for the next school year and the following 10
years after that.
Lois’s reappearance in Bill’s life ignited the start of a beautiful friendship, and later on, an equally
delicate and unconditional romantic relationship. This is the story of two people who, despite their
first failed relationships, decide to love again, but this time, with each other. Their romance is
tested even more when Lois battles with a devastating sickness. Zuspan writes “Bill was there for
her, up to the last moment, sharing in her courage, suffering, and happiness.”
We have heard of numerous stories that end with one of the main characters dying, stories that
leave a tang of bittersweetness, but never like this one, as it is written scrupulously with great love
for the world, people, and the world itself.
Lois, A Woman of Valor
Written by: William H. Zuspan
Hardcover |
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
