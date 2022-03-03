What Led the Decision of Dropping the Atomic Bombs in Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II?

“...By describing the true horrors perpetrated by the Japanese war machine, and by recounting all the tough and blood-soaked island fights between the Japanese and the Allies...."” — Foreword Reviews.

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the causes of World War II was the rise of militarism in Germany and Japan, and the failure of the League of Nations. Thus, given the perfect timeline, Germans and Japanese expanded, and this was the main story of the book of Clarence “Kip” Vold, Decision Affirmed. The atomic bombs in 1945 were deadly and destructive in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It is the key to defeat the Japanese government and end the war. Negotiations were not successful.

The Japanese penetrated the military base of the United States in Pearl Harbor and conquered other Asian nations. President Truman’s decision about the atomic bombs will cost a lot and consequences will be there in terms of morality, legality, and necessity. The conclusion is based on the results achieved with using the atomic bombs in Japan.

“...The author demonstrates that using atomic bombs was the best way to end that war as quickly as possible with lower casualty levels. He also makes clear that the objective for the Americans was not just to stop the fight but also to bring about peace, and they succeeded.” — Barnes & Noble customer review.

“Like Japan’s steady encroachment, Vold relentlessly analyzes every battle, showing pitfalls, advantages, and the terrifying hypothetical outcomes of a Japanese victory. Vold employs his 30 years of experience in the U.S. Air Force background and vast understanding of World War II’s Pacific Theatre to analyze the events leading up to President Truman’s decision to

Clarence “Kip” Vold was born in Mitchelle, South Dakota. He and his siblings were raised on a farm by a father that encouraged them to follow their dreams. College beckoned but became a detour into a military career that included service as an electronic technician, a combat crew member with 43 combat missions, a military training instructor, and others. After retirement from active duty, he returned to college and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

Decision Affirmed

Written by: Clarence “Kip” Vold

