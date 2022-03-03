Mayor Bowser and National Cherry Blossom Festival Leaders to Announce 2022 Festival Plans

(WASHINGTON, DC) – On Tuesday, March 1, at 10:00 a.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser and National Cherry Blossom Festival leaders will join the National Park Service and other city officials for a joint press conference to announce plans to celebrate and rediscover spring in Washington, DC.

Hosted from March 20 – April 17, the 2022 National Cherry Blossom Festival will include four weeks of events featuring diverse and creative programming that promotes traditional and contemporary arts and culture, natural beauty, and community spirit.

When:

Tuesday, March 1 at 10 M

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser Diana Mayhew, President & CEO, National Cherry Blossom Festival Chinyere Hubbard, Senior Vice President, Communications & Marketing, Events DC Ryo Kuroishi, Counsellor for Public Affairs, Director of Japan Information and Culture Center, Embassy of Japan Jeff Reinbold, Superintendent, National Mall and Memorial Parks Elliott Ferguson, President & CEO, Destination DC Lea Craigie-Marshall, 2022 Festival Artist

Where:

1331 Maryland Avenue, SW *Closest Metro Station: Smithsonian Metro Station* *Closest Bikeshare Station: USDA/12th & C Street SW*

This event is pooled press only. Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event to watch from a safe, virtual space. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.

Social Media: Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos