Job Announcement - Managing Attorney

Locations: Bismarck Law Office and Fargo Law Office - Legal Services of ND Requirements: License to practice law in North Dakota. Strong verbal and written communication skills, committed to providing high-quality legal services to low-income and elderly. Experience in successful supervision of legal staff or 2 or more years of law practice. Responsibilities: Managing Attorney will practice law in state and federal courts and before administrative agencies, community education and law related activities, supervise legal and support work of office staff, along with other administrative functions. Starting salary: $62,000 and up DOE, plus Excellent Benefit Package Send resume, writing sample and 3 references to: Willa Rhoads Legal Services of North Dakota P.O. Box 1893 Bismarck, ND 58502-1893 Phone: 701-222-2110 Email: wrhoads@legalassist.org Open until filled. EEO based on age, race, color, religion, gender, disability, national origin, or sexual preference.