Submit Release
News Search

There were 913 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,485 in the last 365 days.

Job Announcement - Managing Attorney

Locations: Bismarck Law Office and Fargo Law Office - Legal Services of ND Requirements: License to practice law in North Dakota. Strong verbal and written communication skills, committed to providing high-quality legal services to low-income and elderly. Experience in successful supervision of legal staff or 2 or more years of law practice. Responsibilities: Managing Attorney will practice law in state and federal courts and before administrative agencies, community education and law related activities, supervise legal and support work of office staff, along with other administrative functions. Starting salary: $62,000 and up DOE, plus Excellent Benefit Package Send resume, writing sample and 3 references to: Willa Rhoads Legal Services of North Dakota P.O. Box 1893 Bismarck, ND 58502-1893 Phone: 701-222-2110 Email: wrhoads@legalassist.org Open until filled. EEO based on age, race, color, religion, gender, disability, national origin, or sexual preference.

You just read:

Job Announcement - Managing Attorney

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.