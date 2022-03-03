Chester Weger’s Attorney Launches Podcast Which Aims to Unravel Mystery after 60 Years

The Starved Rock Murders with Andy Hale

The podcast shares information left out of previous coverage and will share the crime scene DNA test results currently being tested for the first time

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, March 3, 2022, The Starved Rock Murders with Andy Hale podcast premieres on all podcast platforms. The limited series is hosted by civil rights attorney Andy Hale with accompanying host Whitny Braun, and covers the murders of 3 women in 1960 in Starved Rock Park and the conviction of Chester Weger.

In the winter of 1960 three women were found brutally murdered in a cave at the Starved Rock State Park. After months of dead ends, a manhunt ensued that ultimately pinned the crime on a 21-year-old dishwasher at the Starved Rock State Park Lodge, Chester Weger. In spite of contradictory physical evidence and under immense pressure from the police, Chester confessed to the crime. He has spent the last 60 years in prison, maintaining his innocence to this day.

Join Andy Hale, a civil rights attorney who specializes in investigating wrongful convictions, as he dives deep into parts of the case that have been left out of previous coverage. As Chester Weger’s attorney, he is actively investigating the case and has won the right to test DNA from the crime scene for the first time in 60 years. If Chester is innocent, this will become the longest wrongful conviction case in United States history. This limited series podcast will re-examine the story you think you know, provide real-time case updates, including DNA testing, and access to documents and photos previously unreleased to the public, to uncover the truth of what really happened in Starved Rock State Park over half a century ago.

About the Hosts

Andy M. Hale, ESQ, is an Emmy nominated documentary film producer and civil rights attorney with over 30 years of experience. He began his career as a filmmaker and producer, shining a light on the issue of wrongful convictions with his Netflix documentary “A Murder In The Park” which led to the exoneration of Alstory Simon after sixteen years of wrongful incarceration. His documentary “Wrong Cat” follows his client Cleve Heidelberg Jr.'s struggle to prove his innocence after forty-seven years of wrongful incarceration, and Andy executive produced the documentary “White Boy” that chronicled the case of Rick Wershe, a 17-year old from Detroit who was sentenced to life in prison for a non-violent drug offense. This story was also depicted in the Hollywood blockbuster “White Boy Rick” starring Matthew McConaughey. Additionally, Andy hosted an Emmy nominated television show “Case Files Chicago” - which highlighted and attempted to solve many of Chicago’s cold-cases. Andy currently represents Chester Weger in his fight to prove his innocence in the case of the Starved Rock Murders, and recently won the rights to test the DNA in the case for the first time ever. Additionally, he played a crucial role in Chester receiving parole after 60 years of claiming his innocence in this case.

Whitny Braun, PhD, is a bioethicist, professor, investigative researcher, documentary filmmaker, and law student. In 2020, Braun hosted and served as executive producer of “Undiscovered: The Lost Lincoln”, a documentary special that aired on Discovery. Her work has also been featured on NPR, the National Geographic television network, Huffington Post, and Scientific American. She is currently the director of the master's in bioethics and professor of bioethics at Loma Linda University. Braun served as the supervising producer and lead researcher of the HBO documentary "The Murders at Starved Rock" which covers angles of the murder case for a 3-part series.

The podcast is produced by Phineas Ellis who has been working in storytelling, podcast, and audio production for close to a decade. Ellis works hand in hand with creators to help cultivate their voices and tell their stories.

For more information, documents, photos, and other assets associated with and referenced in the podcast episodes, visit andyhalepodcast.com. Follow along for updates on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram - @andyhalepodcast. Listen on Apple, Spotify, or any podcast platform.