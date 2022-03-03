Attorney General James Warns New York Consumers and Businesses to Be Cautious Amid Ongoing Crisis in Ukraine

OAG Lays Out Tips for Price Gouging and Cybersecurity

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today provided warnings and tips to consumers and businesses who could potentially experience residual impacts from the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) notes that consumers and businesses should be mindful of any potential price gouging of fuel, other goods and services, and take actions to protect themselves against potential cybersecurity threats that may develop amid the crisis.

“As the devastating conflict in Ukraine continues to escalate, New Yorkers must be prepared for potential impacts of the conflict on their wallets and their cybersecurity,” said Attorney General James. “Both consumers and businesses should take the necessary precautions to address the ongoing risks. I encourage anyone who has experienced issues concerning the price gouging of fuel or threats to cybersecurity to contact my office.”

Price Gouging of Fuel

Due to Russia’s role as the world’s second-largest producer of natural gas and one of the world’s largest oil-producing nations, the crisis may lead to market disruptions and potentially inflated prices at the pump. New York law prohibits sellers of fuel and other vital and necessary goods from charging unconscionably excessive prices during an abnormal market disruption, including disruptions caused by world conflicts. New York consumers are urged to report dramatic gasoline price increases to OAG for investigation.

When reporting price gouging to OAG, consumers should:

Report the specific increased prices, the dates, and places that they saw the increased prices, and the types of fuel being sold;

Provide copies of their sales receipts and photos of the advertised prices, if available; and

Buy only as much fuel as they need and not to stock up out of fear of a potential future shortage.

Cybersecurity Best Practices for Consumers and Businesses

While there is currently no active cybersecurity alert, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has encouraged consumers and businesses of all sizes to ensure they are taking appropriate measures to protect their systems. The OAG has previously investigated issues relating to cybersecurity and provided guidance to both consumers and businesses about how they can best protect themselves from cybersecurity threats.

For businesses these safeguards include the following:

Use bot detection systems (software designed to block activity from “bots,” or automated software that may, for example, generate hundreds of thousands of login attempts), multi-factor authentication, and strong password requirements for most accounts;

Develop processes to manage software updates, limit employee access to systems according to their job functions, maintain the security of remote access to company systems, and identify and manage security vulnerabilities (in particular, critical vulnerabilities or vulnerabilities known to be exploited in the wild);

Implement antivirus software, endpoint detection and response software;

Implement technical safeguards to filter emails likely to be phishing attempts, and train employees on phishing and other potential scams; and

Review and test your incident response and business continuity plans. The response plan should include processes for investigation (e.g., determining what information/systems were accessed), remediation (e.g., blocking attackers’ continued access to impacted systems), and notice (e.g., alerting potentially impacted customers). The business continuity plan should include processes to maintain essential services and restore systems from offline backups.

Additionally, Attorney General James recommends consumers take the following steps to safeguard their online accounts against cybersecurity threats: