Dealerslink Launches New Features and Redesigned Logo for NADA 2022

In preparation for NADA 2022, Dealerslink has announced the release of a variety of new features and a fully redesigned logo.

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With NADA 2022 only days away, Dealerslink has announced several new features it plans to officially release during the show. Simultaneously, the brand has unveiled a whole new look, including a modernized logo, and a minimalist font palate. Dealerslink plans on having a strong presence at this year’s conference, which is taking place March 10 – 13 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The forthcoming release encompasses four main features:

Enhanced DMS Data

This sophisticated data model pulls historic sales profit and velocity from historical DMS data, allowing dealers to easily determine which vehicles will provide them the most profitability within their inventory.

FSBO Search Engine

This all-new vehicle searching platform combines FSBO (For Sale By Owner) inventory from listings across the country into one platform, enabling dealers to efficiently locate vehicles listed by private sellers, anywhere in the United States.

AuctionLink Upgrades

The AuctionLink platform is now integrated with OpenLane inventory, giving Dealerslink members access to over 250,000 vehicles available for purchase daily, within a single search engine.

Group Velocity Analytics

With this new feature, Dealerslink users are given an inside look into their inventory, utilizing the provided data to analyze which of their dealerships would be the best fit for a newly appraised vehicle. Furthermore, an action tab gives dealers insight into the quantity of a vehicle that should be purchased or sold.

“Dealerslink is very proud to be showcasing four large feature enhancements at this year’s NADA Expo. Coming to the show with just one of these would be a major undertaking for a lot of companies,” remarks Dealerslink VP of Dealer Services, Devon Peterson. “I think it shows the entire industry how far Dealerslink has come since the last time we were in person at NADA.”

In addition to these feature releases, DealersLink has also launched a new logo.

The logo puts an emphasis on the modern, innovative aspect of the Dealerslink brand, while the motto “connect to profit” highlights the brand’s value proposition for its clients.

In the words of Ryan Smith, VP of Marketing at Dealerslink, “We’re excited to unveil our new logo at NADA 2022, as it illustrates an elegance, sophistication, and modern look that truly captures what our best-in-class platform delivers.”

To learn more about Dealerslink, visit: dealerslink.com