MiCorps Cooperative Lakes Monitoring Program training open for enrollment

The Michigan Clean Water Corps (MiCorps), a network of volunteer monitoring programs that collect and share surface water quality data statewide, is accepting enrollments for the 2022 Cooperative Lakes Monitoring Program (CLMP) season. Training will take place online May 10, 2022.

CLMP volunteers monitor water quality, invasive species, and habitat conditions in Michigan lakes. Volunteers receive detailed instructions, training, and equipment, and the data they collect are added to the MiCorps Data Exchange, a public database that includes CLMP lake information dating back to 1974.

Interested volunteers are encouraged to enroll early, as some program options have March enrollment deadlines. Other options allow enrollment into May and into the summer. Find details on the CLMP Enrollment Web page.

CLMP volunteer training is required for new volunteers, and experienced volunteers are always welcome. Anyone interested in learning more about the CLMP is invited to participate regardless of their intent to enroll a lake and conduct monitoring this year. There is no charge to participate in the training, although registration is required to receive the link to this online event.

Direct questions about the CLMP to Erick Elgin, Michigan State University Extension, at 218-340-5731 or ElginEri@MSU.edu; or Tamara Lipsey, Water Resources Division, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), at 517-342-4372 or LipseyT@Michigan.gov.

EGLE established MiCorps in 2004 to engage the public in collecting water quality data for use in water resources management and protection programs. Michigan State University administers MiCorps for EGLE, in partnership with the Michigan Lakes and Streams Association and the Huron River Watershed Council.

