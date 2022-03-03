WVA and Abyde partner to deliver HIPAA compliance solutions to independent eye care professionals across the country

Abyde is an industry leader in HIPAA compliance, and we are excited to see their leading solution and user-friendly software provide exceptional value to our members.” — Chad Moder

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry-leading HIPAA compliance solution provider Abyde announced today a new partnership with WVA Eye Care Distribution, offering a complete user-friendly HIPAA program to WVA’s independent optometrist members.

Together with WVA, Abyde will provide independent eye care practices across the nation with essential HIPAA compliance programs designed to complement providers’ day-to-day operations. The partnership will give WVA members exclusive access to a comprehensive solution that makes meeting government-mandated requirements simple along with a team of HIPAA experts there to support practices every step of the way.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for independent eye care providers to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. The revolutionary approach to HIPAA compliance guides practices through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Security Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, dynamically generated policies and more.

“Our partnership with WVA will deliver Abyde’s intuitive solution to more eye care providers while helping them meet serious and essential government compliance requirements in significantly less time,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “We are thrilled to share valuable resources necessary to excel in today’s ever-changing environment with optometry professionals across the country.”

“Abyde is an industry leader in HIPAA compliance, and we are excited to see their leading solution and user-friendly software provide exceptional value to our members,” said Chad Moder, VP of Sales, “This partnership will help our independent eye care providers meet important HIPAA requirements.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About WVA

The Nation's largest independent, doctor-owned contact lens distributor. For more information about WVA, visit wisvis.com



